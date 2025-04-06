Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Fuenlabrada's Cedric surges past Álex López. CF Fuenlabrada
Marbella FC snatch vital point in Fuenlabrada thriller
Marbella FC snatch vital point in Fuenlabrada thriller

Minutes after going behind to a defensive blunder, Dorian levelled the scores to keep the Costa del Sol side's survival hopes alive

Juan Ramón Padilla

Marbella

Sunday, 6 April 2025, 19:20

Marbella FC's hopes of escaping the Primera RFEF Group 2 relegation zone received a boost on Saturday evening as they reacted quickly to a late setback to salvage a crucial point away at Fuenlabrada.

Following last week’s victory over Sevilla Atlético, new coach Carlos de Lerma showed faith in his team by naming an unchanged line-up for the first time this season.

As a result, his side started confidently, creating an early chance when Dorian set up Tahiru in the third minute, but his effort was comfortably saved by Lucas. However, the remainder of the first half was uneventful, with Marbella’s defence, marshalled by a composed Dani Martín, keeping the hosts at bay.

After the break, Fuenlabrada upped the tempo, forcing Marbella onto the back foot. Cedric led the charge for the Madrid side and, in the 78th minute, fortune finally favoured the home team. A cross from substitute Abde led to Cedric's effort being fumbled by the keeper, impeded by his own defender, allowing Moyano and Manu Garrido to scramble the ball over the line almost at the same time.

Instant response

Marbella, however, responded almost instantly. Two minutes later, Jorge played in José Callejón on the right, and the veteran’s pinpoint cross found Dorian, who expertly headed in to level the scores.

From then on, both teams appeared wary of risking defeat, and the game petered out without further incident.

As a result, Marbella remain in the relegation zone, but crucially, so do Fuenlabrada - keeping the pressure on both sides, who remain locked in the struggle for survival.

