'New manager bounce' sees Marbella FC get crucial victory to keep survival hopes alive

Tahiru slides on his knees to celebrate what turned out to be the winning goal.

Juan Ramón Padilla Marbella Monday, 31 March 2025, 14:48

Marbella FC kept their hopes of remaining in the third tier alive on Saturday as they secured a crucial 1-0 win away to Sevilla Atlético, marking a successful debut for new coach Carlos de Lerma.

The new man made notable changes to the starting line-up at the Estadio Jesús Navas, restoring Dani Martín in goal and handing a start to Jorge Álvarez at right-back.

His side’s defensive shape was good from the outset, restricting Sevilla Atlético’s attacking movements and preventing any clear-cut chances in the first half.

Then, the breakthrough came in the 27th minute when José Callejón played a short corner to Soto, who returned the ball for Callejón to deliver a precise cross into the six-yard box. Tahiru rose highest to score his fourth goal of the season, giving Marbella a crucial lead.

Defensive solidity

Marbella started the second half brightly, pressing high and creating another golden opportunity for Tahiru, whose shot was saved by Sevilla Atlético goalkeeper Alberto Flores.

Sevilla Atlético increased their attacking intensity after the introduction of Isra Domínguez and they responded in the 62nd minute with their first real chance of the match, a close-range effort from Hormigo that went just over the crossbar.

But despite the home side’s late pressure, Marbella’s disciplined defensive display, an area they have struggled with throughout the season, ensured they saw out the victory.

With just five points separating Marbella in 18th place and Villarreal B in 11th, these were vital three points in their battle against relegation.