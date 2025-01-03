Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Marbella brings forward its Three Kings parade
Marbella brings forward its Three Kings parade

With rain forecast for this Sunday, the floats of Melchior, Gaspar and Balthazar will parade through the streets of the town a day earlier than usual

Isabel Méndez

Isabel Méndez

Malaga

Friday, 3 January 2025, 08:01

Marbella has followed in the footsteps of the Malaga province towns of Teba, Antequera and Torremolinos and will also bring forward the arrival of the Three Kings this year.

With rain forecast for this Sunday, the floats of Melchior, Gaspar and Balthazar will parade through the streets of the town a day earlier than usual, and the parade will be held on Saturday 4th, instead of the 5th of January, as tradition dictates.

This was announced on social media networks by the mayor, Angeles Muñoz, who announced that she had taken this decision after a meeting and that this Friday she will announce the details of the parades in Marbella and San Pedro, which will also bring forward the arrival of Their Majesties of Orient this year due to the weather forecast.

