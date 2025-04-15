Lifeguard service starts in time for Easter in Costa del Sol town

Eugenio Cabezas Vélez-Málaga Tuesday, 15 April 2025, 17:29 Compartir

Vélez-Málaga town hall on the eastern Costa del Sol has launched its lifeguard service for the 22 kilometres of beaches along the municipality's coastline. There will be 22 personnel including an ambulance staff, jet skis and rapid intervention vehicles in Torre del Mar, Benajarafe, Caleta and Almayate, with an additional roaming service along the 22 kilometres of coastline over the Easter weekend.

Councillor David Vilches said that the service will be operational from Maundy Thursday until Easter Sunday, from 12pm to 8pm, coinciding with the busiest times on the beaches. "We want to ensure the peace of mind of all the people who enjoy our coastline during such important days for the municipality, both in terms of tourism and the economy," he said.