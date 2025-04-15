Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Torre del Mar beach. E. Cabezas
Lifeguard service starts in time for Easter in Costa del Sol town
Lifeguard service starts in time for Easter in Costa del Sol town

The service will operate on the 22 kilometres of beaches along the municipality's coastline from 12pm until 8pm

Eugenio Cabezas

Vélez-Málaga

Tuesday, 15 April 2025, 17:29

Vélez-Málaga town hall on the eastern Costa del Sol has launched its lifeguard service for the 22 kilometres of beaches along the municipality's coastline. There will be 22 personnel including an ambulance staff, jet skis and rapid intervention vehicles in Torre del Mar, Benajarafe, Caleta and Almayate, with an additional roaming service along the 22 kilometres of coastline over the Easter weekend.

The operation will consist of a total of 15 personnel and will have an ambulance, a jet ski and a rapid intervention vehicle. They will be deployed permanently in Torre del Mar, Benajarafe, Caleta and Almayate, with added roaming service on the 22 kilometres of coastline of the municipality, according to the deputy mayor, Jesús Pérez Atencia.

Councillor David Vilches said that the service will be operational from Maundy Thursday until Easter Sunday, from 12pm to 8pm, coinciding with the busiest times on the beaches. "We want to ensure the peace of mind of all the people who enjoy our coastline during such important days for the municipality, both in terms of tourism and the economy," he said.

