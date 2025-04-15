Discover the Costa del Sol from above: a unique experience with World Aviation Group

SUR in English Málaga Tuesday, 15 April 2025, 17:00 Compartir

Costa del Sol, with its golden beaches, privileged climate and vibrant cultural life, is one of the most iconic destinations in the Mediterranean. But there’s an even more exclusive way to explore it: from the air. World Aviation Group offers scenic helicopter flights that allow you to admire the region from an unmatched perspective, turning every journey into a one-of-a-kind visual experience.

Flying over Marbella or the dramatic cliffs around Málaga reveals the Costa del Sol like never before. The contrast between the deep blue sea and the inland mountains, the golf courses, secluded villas nestled in the greenery, and the bustling marinas come together in a spectacular view that can only be appreciated from above.

In addition to sightseeing flights, World Aviation Group offers private helicopter transfers connecting the Costa del Sol with key destinations across Spain. This door-to-door service is designed for those who value their time and want to avoid queues, traffic and crowds. Ideal for business travel, exclusive getaways or high-end events, these flights combine efficiency, discretion and maximum comfort.

World Aviation Group’s fleet includes state-of-the-art aircraft like the Bell 429 and the EC-130 B4, known for their advanced technology, top-tier safety features and passenger-focused design. With spacious interiors, panoramic windows and smooth, quiet rides, each flight offers a premium experience for the most discerning travellers.

Flying with World Aviation Group is more than just a means of transport—it's a way to fully experience the Costa del Sol with all your senses. Every journey is thoughtfully curated so that passengers feel like protagonists in a truly exceptional experience—whether flying over Puerto Banús or arriving in minutes to an exclusive golf course or a hidden estate in the mountains.

Their team takes care of every detail, from planning the route to delivering personalised service before, during and after each flight. Their pilots, all with extensive experience, combine professionalism with impeccable attention to detail, ensuring that every flight becomes an unforgettable moment.

World Aviation Group doesn’t just offer exclusive experiences—it also trains those who dream of flying themselves. Through the World Aviation Flight Academy, with campuses in Madrid and Malaga, the company delivers professional helicopter pilot training. With a focus on technical rigor, highly qualified instructors and a modern fleet, the academy guarantees high-quality education—whether for aspiring professional pilots or aviation enthusiasts pursuing a personal passion.

With a strong commitment to safety, innovation and excellence in service, World Aviation Group has established itself as the benchmark in luxury aerial experiences in Southern Europe. Whether you're looking to discover the Costa del Sol from a privileged vantage point, optimise your travel time or launch a career in aviation, this company redefines what it means to take to the skies.

More information.

Address: Terminal Ejecutiva FBO oficina 13 Malaga International Airport, Carr. Aeroclub, S/N, 29004.

Phone: 606 81 43 62

Web: https://groupworldaviation.com/en/