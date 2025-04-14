Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Stephen John Murphy (far right) with his team in Malaga. SUR
Braving the elements in a kilt on the Costa to support sufferers of post-traumatic stress disorder
Community spirit

Members of the RBL Spain South and ex-military personnel participated in a 30-kilometre ‘kilt walk’ along the coast in the rain on Saturday in aid of a UK charity called Who Dares Cares

Tony Bryant

Tony Bryant

Malaga

Monday, 14 April 2025, 11:32

A group of ten people, including ex-military and members of the Royal British Legion Spain South, braved the weather on Saturday to participate in the first Costa del Sol ‘kilt walk', which was organised to support a UK charity called Who Dares Cares (WDC). The charity was founded in 2016 to support armed forces and emergency services personnel who are suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD).

The walk was organised by a former soldier in the Royal Regiment of Scotland, Stephen John Murphy, known as Scruffy John to his friends, who travelled to the coast from Edinburgh especially for the event.

The ten walkers, all wearing kilts, most of whom adorned camouflage kilts embroidered with the charity's crest, followed the 30-kilometre route from Malaga port to Fuengirola Castle.

The walkers arrive at their destination. SUR

"Wow! What an amazing day, the rain did not stop us having a good time and enjoying the challenge. I'm so thankful to everyone who chose to be part of this journey with me, and those who cheered us along our way. Without you all it wouldn't have been the same. It also gave me great pleasure to present the Who Dares Cares challenge coin to the team,” Murphy said.

The campaign has so far raised more than 1,100 pounds sterling, although Murphy pointed out that the fundraising page is still open if anyone wishes to donate. https://tinyurl.com/289vscdz

The group is now making plans to repeat the walk next year.

