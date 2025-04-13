Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Williams with his Malaga shirt. Malaga CF
Popstar Robbie Williams rocks Malaga CF shirt on city visit
Football

The British entertainer received the shirt as a gift from the club to mark his exclusive concert in the city's port last Wednesday

Nacho Carmona

Sunday, 13 April 2025, 22:39

Fans of Malaga CF were left a little surprised when a picture of British popstar Robbie Williams, posing smiling with a Malaga CF shirt, was shared on the club's social media platforms on Saturday.

After learning about the concert, the club surprised the global music icon by arranging a 'blanquiazul' jersey to be sent to mark his brief visit to the city during which he performed an exclusive concert at the cruise terminal to celebrate the christening of the ship Mein Schiff Relax last Wednesday.

The British singer, known for hits such as Angels, Feel and Rock DJ, appeared delighted with the gesture.

The photo was posted with the caption: "Blue and white looks good on him!"

