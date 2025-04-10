British pop icon Robbie Williams christens cruise ship with spectacular concert in Malaga

Juan Soto Malaga Thursday, 10 April 2025, 09:55 | Updated 10:07h. Compartir

Pop icon Robbie Williams and holiday giant TUI have sealed their partnership in Malaga. The British entertainer gave an exclusive concert at Malaga port last night, as part of the inauguration ceremony of Mein Schiff Relax, the German company's new luxury cruise ship, which chose the capital of the Costa del Sol for the specatcular ceremony.

Among those attending were the cruise passengers of three of the company's ships that had come to Malaga specifically for the occasion: the new Mein Schiff Relax, the Mein Schiff 5 and the Mein Schiff 7. The bad boy of British pop also sang for some 2,000 locals and tourists who had purchased tickets for the occasion.

The vessel's opening ceremony was a full-on spectacle, with food stalls, international artists, DJs, flamenco performances and fireworks. The actual baptism of the ship took place at the end of the event and was broadcast live on the giant video screens that had been installed for the occasion.

Tom Roth, captain of Mein Schiff Relax, expressed his pride in launching his "new baby". The ship does indeed deserve praise, for it is the product of innovative design and technology that make it more energy-efficient and sustainable. Frank Kuhlmann, CFO of TUI Cruises also spoke at the inauguration, which he described as very important for the company.

Malaga city's spokespeople were Carlos Rubio, president of the Port Authority, and mayor Francisco de la Torre. They encouraged those present to come back to Malaga - a city "with hundreds of years of history".

Zoom Robbie Williams Paco Griñán

The most anticipated moment came at 8.30pm, when Robbie Williams appeared on stage to perform some of his most iconic songs. During the hour-long show, he interacted with the audience, even picking up the phone of one of the audience members to talk to her daughter. Part of his speech was dedicated to the beauty of the ship, as expected.

Mein Schiff Relax is TUI's largest ship

Built in February 2022, Mein Schiff Relax is the first ship of the InTUItion class. It is also the company's largest vessel, at 333 metres long and 42 metres high. The 19-storey luxury cruise ship can accommodate 3,984 guests and 1,400 crew members. Dedicated to a select clientele, it has fourteen restaurants and 17 bars with a varied gastronomic offer ranging from Asian to Greek cuisine.

Zoom Mein Schiff Relax is the first new-build ship in the InTUItion class. Salvador Salas

The company said that the new cruise ship responds to the individual needs of passengers with commitment, as the cabins and suites have been designed with the aim of creating better experiences. This is TUI's first ship that offers individual cabins with balconies for people travelling alone. It also promises "world-class entertainment and exciting worlds of adventure". Spa and wellness are redefined, with an exclusive barrel sauna and fantastic sea views.

After its launch in Malaga, Mein Schiff Relax will set course for Barcelona and Valencia, before finishing the cruise in Palma de Mallorca. Despite its debut in the capital of Costa del Sol, it will not be a ship that regularly visits the port of Malaga, as its next planned routes will be through the Mediterranean to Civitavecchia (Rome) and Madeira.

The question lingers, however: why did Robbie Williams perform in Malaga? The English singer is actually the ambassador of Mein Schiff Relax. Like a true 'godfather', the artist expressed his awe at the concept of the ship

This was the fifth cruise ship christening that Malaga's port has hosted, having previously welcomed the super luxury yacht Scenic Eclipse II, Marella Voyager of Marella Cruises, Marella's Discovery 2 and Marella Explorer 2'.