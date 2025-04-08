Age Concern Marbella postpones its spring fashion show lunch

Tony Bryant Marbella Tuesday, 8 April 2025, 10:05 Compartir

Age Concern Marbella/San Pedro has announced that it has had to postpone its spring lunch and fashion show, which was due to be held at the Guadalmina Golf Club restaurant on Friday 25 April. The fundraising lunch was to present a fashion show hosted by international couturier Brian Piccolo. However, the charity has pointed out that it intends to reschedule the event later in the year, most probably in September.

“Due to reasons totally beyond our control, this amazing event has been postponed. Despite this set back, we are working hard to reschedule and we will announce the new date when details have been confirmed. Our sincere apologies to everyone,” spokesperson Steve Marshall said.

Tickets already sold will be valid for the new date.

For more information, see the charity’s Facebook page.