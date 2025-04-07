Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Action took place in and around the Benahavís municipal area.
Action took place in and around the Benahavís municipal area. Photo: Josele / Video: Marina Rivas
Motorcycle trials

Thrilling Benahavís showdown gets TrialGP World Championship season under way

The Grand Prix of Spain touched down in Malaga province for the first time with two days of unforgettable action

Marina Rivas

Benahavís

Monday, 7 April 2025, 07:59

Benahavís hosted an unforgettable start to the TrialGP World Championship season this weekend, as thousands of fans of motorcycle trials flooded the streets and hills of the Malaga municipality to witness the world's best riders in action for the Grand Prix of Spain.

Toni Bou, the 37-time world champion, asserted his authority on Saturday by winning both races in slippery conditions after recent rains. However, despite the dry conditions on Sunday, tricky sections, particularly in the mountainous zone 2 and the urban obstacle course in the town square, challenged even the top riders.

As a result, Jaime Busto, the 27-year-old from Biscay, upset expectations by clinching victory, matching Bou's points tally across the weekend. That said, Busto had to settle for second overall due to countback.

"I'm super happy," said Busto. "Today it was easier to get going, in the second race I gave it my all and felt much better with the bike."

Winners

But Spanish success did not stop there. In TrialGP Women, Berta Abellán produced a superb display to win on Sunday after finishing second the previous day.

British rider George Hemingway triumphed in Trial2 while Jonas Jorgensen of Norway and Italy’s Sara Trentini were victorious in Trial3 and Trial2 Women, respectively.

Overall, Benahavís, welcoming this elite competition to the province for the first time, delivered a spectacular season opener that promises a fiercely competitive championship ahead.

