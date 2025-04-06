Antequera CF prevail in seven-goal thriller to reignite promotion push

Antonio J. Guerrero Antequera Sunday, 6 April 2025, 20:56 Compartir

Antequera produced a rollercoaster performance on Sunday afternoon to breathe new life into their promotion push, beating Hércules 4–3 at El Maulí to climb to second place in Primera RFEF Group 2.

The hosts made an electrifying start: in the sixth minute, Álex Rubio opened the scoring after a flowing move started by Marcelo and assisted by Biabiany.

Pol Roigé then dazzled with a solo effort from the edge of the area to make it 2–0 after just 15 minutes.

Five minutes later, Roigé completed his brace, again set up by Biabiany, to put Antequera 3–0 ahead in just 20 minutes.

However, Hércules refused to capitulate. Javi Moreno reduced the deficit with a close-range finish with their first clear chance, before Soldevila headed in a cross from Nico to make it 3–2, increasing nerves among the home crowd.

However, Antequera responded just before half time, with Biabiany heading in from a Luismi Gutiérrez corner to restore a two-goal cushion at 4–2.

Tense finale

The second half slowed in tempo but not in drama. Ten minutes after the restart, a mistake by Jero Lario allowed Soldevila to net again, setting up a tense finale.

Antequera coach Javier Medina introduced Aspra, Clavijo, Xemi and Elejalde to steady the ship, but Hércules pushed hard for an equaliser. Xemi had the final big chance to seal it from a Luismi set-piece, but shot wide.

Ultimately, Antequera held firm, celebrated with a rousing ovation, and now look ahead to facing bottom side Intercity having reached the 50-point mark.