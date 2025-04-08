Caiman crocodile rescued from private property in Gibraltar after tip-off

SUR in English Gibraltar Tuesday, 8 April 2025, 09:33 Compartir

In a joint operation between HM Customs and Wildlife Gibraltar, a small caiman crocodile has been safely removed from a private property and rehomed at the Alameda Wildlife Conservation Park.

The operation followed intelligence received indicating that a local resident was unlawfully keeping the exotic animal at their home. A search warrant led to the discovery of the reptile in a purpose-built enclosure on the premises.

A representative from Wildlife Gibraltar was present to oversee the safe handling and transport of the creature. The reptile, identified as a female Cuvier’s Dwarf Caiman, was relocated to the Alameda Wildlife Conservation Park, where it is now being cared for in a secure, species-appropriate environment. Though currently under a metre in length, the species can grow up to 1.2 metres.

Authorities remind the public to consult the CITES Appendices and contact the Environmental Agency Gibraltar for necessary permits before acquiring such animals.

Residents and visitors are encouraged to visit the Alameda Wildlife Conservation Park to learn more about the rescued caiman and the critical conservation work being carried out locally.