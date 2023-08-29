Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Spanish football federation strips Luis Rubiales of his salary and official vehicle, but he still refuses to stand down
Spanish football federation strips Luis Rubiales of his salary and official vehicle, but he still refuses to stand down

The RFEF president receives a lucrative salary of 634,518.19 euros gross per year. In addition to this fixed salary, he receives a housing allowance of 36,000 euros per year and a further 250,000 euros per year as vice-president and member of UEFA's executive committee

Colpisa

Madrid

Tuesday, 29 August 2023, 18:57

Luis Rubiales, provisionally removed from his position as president of the Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) by FIFA while being investigated for the kiss on lips controversy at the World Cup, will not receive his salary or official vehicle while he is suspended.

Likewise, Rubiales, who has not yet been dismissed, has had to hand over his corporate computer and mobile phone and will not be able to use the federation's legal services for his defence.

The president receives a lucrative salary of 634,518.19 euros gross per year, as detailed on the RFEF's transparency portal. In addition to this fixed salary, he receives a housing allowance of 36,000 euros per year and a further 250,000 euros per year as vice-president and member of UEFA's executive committee.

The suspension from employment and salary follows the activation of the FEF's internal protocols following the provisional suspension by FIFA. This decision took shape following the meeting of the various territorial leaders this Monday at the Ciudad del Fútbol in Las Rozas.

