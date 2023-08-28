Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Regional heads of Spanish football association call for &#039;immediate&#039; resignation of Luis Rubiales for &#039;unacceptable&#039; behaviour
Word Cup kiss controversy

Regional heads of Spanish football association call for 'immediate' resignation of Luis Rubiales for 'unacceptable' behaviour

The Real Federación Española de Fútbol regional presidents have asked him to leave office immediately having 'seriously' damaged the image of football in Spain

R. C.

Madrid

Monday, 28 August 2023, 22:53

Compartir

The regional presidents of Spain's Real Federación Española de Fútbol (RFEF), the national governing body of the sport, are calling for Luis Rubiales to resign "immediately" after the controversy surrounding the kiss on the lips to Jenni Hermoso after the World Cup victory in the final in Australia.

After the RFEF meeting this Monday (28 August), the Committee of Presidents of Autonomous and Territorial Federations described the actions of Luis Rubiales over the last week as "unacceptable", calling for him to step down immediately after having "seriously" damaged the image of Spanish football.

Luis Rubiales has now lost almost all the support he had last week. After a marathon meeting of more than five hours today, the regional presidents of the RFEF signed a harsh statement in which they asked Luis Rubiales to resign "immediately" after the events of the last week and showed their "unanimous" support for Pedro Rocha to assume the control of the federation on an interim basis and thus lead it into "a new stage".

In the letter released this , the regional presidents described the behavior of Rubiales in the last week as "unacceptable" and "seriously" damaging the image of Spanish football. That is why the presidents' meeting supported Rocha to start on a path in which "dialogue and reconciliation with all football institutions will be the line to follow." They also announced their intention to urge the corresponding authority for a "profound" and "imminent organisational restructuring" of strategic positions in the federation to make way for a "new management stage" in Spanish football.

Rubiales has therefore lost the support that he did had last week. It was at the extraordinary meeting of presidents, when the senior federation leader received a standing ovation during the speech in which he stated that he was not resigning. Among those who showed support for him was a large number of presidents and the two coaches, Luis de la Fuente and Jorge Vilda. They are precisely the ones who are now in the eye of the storm, especially considering that Vilda, despite having won the World Cup, after what happened and his proximity to Rubiales, has been left without players or coaching staff.

However, Rubiales has not yet taken the final step, despite being suspended by FIFA for 90 days while its disciplinary committee investigates the events surrounding the controversial kiss on the lips during the World Cup final trophy presentation, and the consequent fall out.

Publicidad

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Search widens for two young men missing after going out paddle surfing off Costa del Sol beach
  2. 2 Six million seats up for grabs to boost passenger numbers arriving at Malaga Airport during next six months
  3. 3 Video message from NATS operations director after the air traffic control problem that hit UK flights is 'identified and remedied'
  4. 4 British man who allegedly ran over fellow countryman following dispute with neighbour in Axarquía village faces prison sentence
  5. 5 More than 400 migrants rescued in boats off Spain's Canary Islands
  6. 6 Marbella town hall to finally remove and scrap sail boat stranded on San Pedro beach for several weeks
  7. 7 Torremolinos to tighten electric scooter regulations and put brakes on illegal acts
  8. 8 Founder of pioneering Benalmádena newspaper recognised on its 30th anniversary
  9. 9 The five most expensive homes for sale in Spain are all on the Costa del Sol
  10. 10 Watch as biggest-ever haul of cocaine in Spain is discovered in major port on south coast

Publicidad

Espacios grises
Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad