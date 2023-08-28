Regional heads of Spanish football association call for 'immediate' resignation of Luis Rubiales for 'unacceptable' behaviour

R. C. Madrid Compartir Copiar enlace

The regional presidents of Spain's Real Federación Española de Fútbol (RFEF), the national governing body of the sport, are calling for Luis Rubiales to resign "immediately" after the controversy surrounding the kiss on the lips to Jenni Hermoso after the World Cup victory in the final in Australia.

After the RFEF meeting this Monday (28 August), the Committee of Presidents of Autonomous and Territorial Federations described the actions of Luis Rubiales over the last week as "unacceptable", calling for him to step down immediately after having "seriously" damaged the image of Spanish football.

Luis Rubiales has now lost almost all the support he had last week. After a marathon meeting of more than five hours today, the regional presidents of the RFEF signed a harsh statement in which they asked Luis Rubiales to resign "immediately" after the events of the last week and showed their "unanimous" support for Pedro Rocha to assume the control of the federation on an interim basis and thus lead it into "a new stage".

In the letter released this , the regional presidents described the behavior of Rubiales in the last week as "unacceptable" and "seriously" damaging the image of Spanish football. That is why the presidents' meeting supported Rocha to start on a path in which "dialogue and reconciliation with all football institutions will be the line to follow." They also announced their intention to urge the corresponding authority for a "profound" and "imminent organisational restructuring" of strategic positions in the federation to make way for a "new management stage" in Spanish football.

Rubiales has therefore lost the support that he did had last week. It was at the extraordinary meeting of presidents, when the senior federation leader received a standing ovation during the speech in which he stated that he was not resigning. Among those who showed support for him was a large number of presidents and the two coaches, Luis de la Fuente and Jorge Vilda. They are precisely the ones who are now in the eye of the storm, especially considering that Vilda, despite having won the World Cup, after what happened and his proximity to Rubiales, has been left without players or coaching staff.

However, Rubiales has not yet taken the final step, despite being suspended by FIFA for 90 days while its disciplinary committee investigates the events surrounding the controversial kiss on the lips during the World Cup final trophy presentation, and the consequent fall out.