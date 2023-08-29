Luis Rubiales' mother locks herself in church in Andalucía and goes on hunger strike

Camilo Álvarez Granada Compartir Copiar enlace

The mother of Luis Rubiales has started an indefinite hunger strike in support of her son, suspended as president of the Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) after the controversy surrounding the kiss on the lips to Jenni Hermoso following Spain's World Cup victory.

Ángeles Béjar protested in the parish church of Divina Pastora, in Motril, on the coast of Granada, on Monday 28 August in support of her son who said he would not step down despite calls from the regional presidents of Spain's Real Federación Española de Fútbol (RFEF), the national governing body of the sport, to resign. He justified his kiss with Jennifer Hermoso at the end of the final in Australia on 20 August by saying that it was consensual, something the player denied.

Sources close to the family said that Ángeles Béjar wants Hermoso "to tell the truth". She claimed that there is an "inhuman and bloody witch hunt" against her son.

In the parish of the Capuchinos neighbourhood, locals said that she is in good condition and praying, after her son arrived this weekend to spend a few days of rest in Motril, where, in the Escribano Castilla stadium, graffiti against Rubiales has emerged.

His cousin speaks out

Rubiales' cousin, Vanessa Ruiz, said "the harassment is not fair" and that "his family is suffering a lot" - They ask that "they leave us in peace".

In her plea, Vanessa explained that they want "Jenni (Hermoso) to tell the truth"; to know "why she has changed her statement three times". "If this woman (Jenni Hermoso) really felt harassed in the first moment, she should not have changed her version three times," she added.

Rubiales' family said that the last few days have been extremely difficult. "We have had to leave our homes; they are harassing us and it's not fair," said the cousin of the head of the Spanish Football Federation, who is calling for "justice to be done. Jenni, we want you to tell the truth".

Regarding Rubiales, Vanessa Ruiz said: "Anyone who spends five minutes with Luis (Rubiales) knows that he is a beautiful person, with a very good heart. Very noble. He really is a good person". When asked about the whereabouts of Rubiales, she said: "I don't know where my cousin is, I only know that we are suffering a lot".