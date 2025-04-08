Sabadell Seguros renews its Home insurance with new covers and services in English, French or German

SUR in English Málaga Tuesday, 8 April 2025, 17:10 Compartir

It incorporates cover in the event of squatters in the home, a new domestic appliance repair service and home handyman services, as well as increasing the limit of some covers such as civil liability, cash theft inside the house and aesthetic repairs. And reinforcing the company’s commitment to service, emergency call out in less than three hours and a one year guarantee on repairs. This home insurance has become one of the most innovative offers on the market, and all with a telephone service in Spanish, Catalan, English, German and French!

Moving to a new country can be an exciting and challenging experience. For foreigners who choose to settle in Spain, having home insurance can offer invaluable peace of mind. That's why BanSabadell Seguros Generales, Vida y Pensiones insurance companies have revamped their home insurance with an innovative offer with special promotions and specialised attention in different languages. After conducting interviews with more than 7,000 customers to find out what services and coverage they most valued in a home insurance policy, they have listened to these clients’ demands, offering them a simplified and high quality offer that is highly interesting for both foreign residents and non-residents in Spain.

With Sabadell Seguros' Home Protection insurance you can insure both your main home and a second home, without any excess. And with protection against squatters, they have become the first bank insurance company to incorporate coverage for damages and other expenses derived from this situation. Their customers can have legal support to manage the eviction and compensation for damages that have occurred to the home, in addition to the utility costs generated during the occupation. If it is the habitual residence and the policy holders need accommodation, this insurance provides compensation to be able to offer accommodation, and if the property is rented, for the loss of rental income.

Also, in the event of an unforeseen event at home, clients can call a professional, domestic-appliance repair service (travel, labour and up to €100 in parts); and a handyman service for small DIY tasks (installing sockets, assembling furniture, hanging pictures, etc.).

And to give clients and their families peace of mind, Protección Hogar offers comprehensive civil and family liability cover for any liability they may incur, including pet liability (it also covers dog liability). In short, Protección Hogar in Spain protects your property and contents, but also provides the peace of mind needed to fully enjoy a new life in this beautiful country.