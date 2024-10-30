Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

The scene of devastation in Álora in the Guadalhorce valley (Malaga province) on Tuesday morning. Juan Soto
Yellow alert for heavy rain and thunderstorms remains in place in these parts of Malaga and the Costa del Sol today
Weather

Yellow alert for heavy rain and thunderstorms remains in place in these parts of Malaga and the Costa del Sol today

Spain's state weather agency has warned that downpours of 15mm in one hour are possible

Isabel Méndez

Malaga

Wednesday, 30 October 2024, 08:01

The amber weather alert, later raised to red, was fully complied with during the early hours of Tuesday morning, with discharges of more than 120mm in parts of Malaga province. Now this critical moment has passed, Spain's state weather agency Aemet has lowered the warning level for the next few days. This does not mean that it will stop raining, but that it will do so with less intensity.

For the time being, a yellow warning is still active for this Wednesday (30 October), which in this case is more worrying because it will rain on sodden ground, which could aggravate the damage that has already happened.

The current warning for heavy rain and thunderstorms is for Malaga city, the western Costa del Sol, the Guadalhorce valley and Serranía de Ronda areas, between the early morning and 8.59pm hours. Downpours of 15mm metre in one hour are possible. The probability of rain is practically 100% throughout the day, according to the Aemet forecast.

Weather alerts for this Wednesday, 30 October. Aemet

As for the rest of the week, Aemet forecasts that the tail of the 'Dana' (isolated high level depression), could leave showers of lesser intensity in the province at least until Saturday. The probability of rain is high, although there are no warnings. On Sunday precipitation is still expected, although stability is gradually expected to return, and temperatures will recover slightly, although they will remain at the threshold of 20-22C.

