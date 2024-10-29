High-speed train from Malaga to Madrid derails near Álora due to heavy rainfall

Matías Stuber Tuesday, 29 October 2024, 16:19 | Updated 16:40h. Opciones para compartir Copiar enlace

A Malaga-Madrid high-speed AVE train has derailed due to the heavy rains this Tuesday. The incident was confirmed by Spanish rail infrastructure manager Adif on social media, explaining that wheels on the front cab had left the track in Álora.

The passengers on the train, which was travelling to the capital, were reportedly unhurt, according to Adif. They were due to be transferred to another train. The cause of the derailment, according to Adif, was due to rocks that had fallen onto the track.

This derailment adds to the transport complications this Tuesday in Malaga province due to the heavy rain. Other rail services have been affected. According to sources close to rail operator Renfe, the accumulation of water on the tracks is making the movement of trains unviable at many points on the C-2 local line between Malaga and Álora.

At 9.45am another incident was recorded. The line between Cártama and Álora was cut due to the accumulation of water on the tracks. In addition to this incident, there was a general delay in the departure of trains on the Cercanías network. The delay, in any case, has not exceeded an average of ten minutes.

The same sources stated that the use of the Cercanías has been more moderate than on other days. This is attributed to the rain, on the one hand. And, on the other, to the problems yesterday with faults on some trains.

At 11.45am rail traffic between Bobadilla and Almargen was cut, also due to the accumulation of water. In this case, the service affected was the Alvia 144 train from Madrid's Atocha station to Algeciras.