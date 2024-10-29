Heavy downpours bring traffic to a standstill on main access roads to Malaga city

Matías Stuber Malaga Tuesday, 29 October 2024, 09:52 Opciones para compartir Copiar enlace

WhatsApp

Facebook

X (antes Twitter)

LinkedIn

Telegram

Threads

Heavy downpours overnight that have continued into this Tuesday morning have caused traffic chaos in Malaga city. From the early hours of the morning, the regular flow of vehicles was impacted. The transport department of Malaga city council has reported heavy traffic jams on the city's main arteries leading into the centre, while various exits out of Malaga are also heavily affected.

At 7.45am, the main incidents were concentrated on Avenida Herrera Oria-Virgen de las Flores, Pasillo del Matadero Puente del Carmen, Pasillo Santa Isabel-Puente de la Aurora, Avenida Lope de Rueda-Andersen and Avenida Lope de Vega-Atabal. City hall also reported "heavy traffic" on Avenida Juan XXIII towards Plaza Manuel Azaña, Avenida Blas Infante, Avenida Guerrero Strachan, Avenida Velázquez, Camino Suárez, Carretera de la Azucarera, Intelhorce and Santa Rosa de Lima. Avenida Lope de Vega needed to be closed to traffic due to flooding. Traffic has been diverted through Colonia Santa Inés.

⚠️ 8.15 h: Balsas de agua en la MA-21, altura cruce de Churriana. pic.twitter.com/BJYaeEijO6 — Área de Movilidad Málaga (@movilidadmlg) October 29, 2024

Traffic on the dual carriageways leading to Malaga city has seen its usual traffic jams at the points where vehicles from areas such as Axarquia, the western Costa del Sol and Antequera converge. Apart from the traffic jams, the DGT roads authority told SUR the traffic flow is "without specific incidents" due to the downpours.