Video: Houses and schools flooded, people rescued and cars washed away as storms cause havoc in Guadalhorce valley towns
Salvador Salas
Video: Houses and schools flooded, people rescued and cars washed away as storms cause havoc in Guadalhorce valley towns

Downpours of up to 100mm of rain are causing particularly serious problems in two Malaga province municipalities

Ignacio Lillo / Julio Portabales

Malaga

Tuesday, 29 October 2024, 12:26

Torrential rain in the upper Guadalhorce area of Malaga province has left dozens of houses and schools flooded in Álora and Pizarra this Tuesday morning. The downpours have also caused several cars parked near the river to wash away and float downstream.

It comes as 100mm of rain was dumped on the upper Guadalhorce during the early hours of this Tuesday morning, according to the Junta de Andalucía's Hidrosur network, with rain continuing throughout the morning.

The worst affected area is the lower area, around the Estación de Álora neighbourhood, where emergency services are having difficulty accessing and rescuing residents who have been cut off from their homes. The Valle del Sol secondary school in the same area has suspended classes due to flooding.

The storm is also severely impacting the neighbouring town of Pizarra, where numerous buildings, including most of the schools, the morgue and the town hall, have experienced flooding. The Camino Villalón has also been closed due to rising water levels, leaving the road impassable. Local authorities are managing the situation, responding to emergencies and assessing damage. The area remains on alert for possible further incidents caused by the storm.

