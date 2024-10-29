Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Cercanías train on the C-2 line. Migue Fernández / Archive
Heavy downpours cause train service to be suspended on Malaga&#039;s Cercanías rail network
Rail travel

Heavy downpours cause train service to be suspended on Malaga's Cercanías rail network

An overflowing river has flooded the tracks, making it impossible for trains to run on the C-2 line

Matías Stuber

Malaga

Tuesday, 29 October 2024, 12:41

Opciones para compartir

The C-2 line of Malaga's Cercanías rail network (the line that serves the Caminito del Rey) has been suspended due to an accumulation of water on the tracks between El Chorro and Gobantes.

According to sources close to train operator Renfe, this flooding is due to a nearby river breaking its banks, making it impossible for trains to run. The train service was suspended at around 9.25am this Tuesday morning. "Traffic between Gobantes and El Chorro has been suspended due to the accumulation of water. Affected: Cercanías trains on the C-2 line from Malaga," read an official announcement about the incident.

Another incident was recorded at 9.45am, where traffic was suspended between Cártama and Álora, also due to the accumulation of water on the tracks. There was also a delay in the departure of trains across the whole Cercanías network, but the delay does not exceed an average of ten minutes.

The same sources told SUR that less people have used Cercanías trains today than other days due to the rain, and breakdowns of some of the network's trains on Monday.

