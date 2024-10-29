Flood warnings issued as major river is on verge of bursting its banks as downpours continue in Malaga

Ignacio Lillo Malaga Tuesday, 29 October 2024, 11:48 Opciones para compartir Copiar enlace

WhatsApp

Facebook

X (antes Twitter)

LinkedIn

Telegram

Threads

More than 100mm of rain deposited in the Malaga province municipalities of Álora and Cártama overnight has caused flood alerts to be issued for the Guadalhorce river to possibly burst its banks.

The Paredones dam, in Álora, has reached the red level for risk of flooding, as it is registering almost 76 cubic metres per second. The area most at risk of flooding is Estación de Cártama, where the Junta de Andalucía has activated a warning, with town hall and police evaluating possible risk situations and damage, according to regional sources.

The increase in the level of the Guadalhorce river is significant, confirmed by SUR, where a rapid flow can be seen. The continuous rains have filled the riverbed to unusual levels, bringing with it sediment and plant debris.

Cártama Local Police force has deployed preventive measures and are ensuring the river is constantly monitored to guarantee the safety of nearby residents. According to sources, the river is not expected to overflow in the short term, and the situation remains under control. Surveillance has been increased at critical points such as Estación de Cártama, in order to anticipate any changes that could affect the flow levels. Local authorities have urged the public to keep informed through official channels and to avoid approaching the banks, where the water level remains high.

The rains have generated large pools of water which have caused issues with traffic on several stretches. The road connecting Cártama with Estación de Cártama had to be temporarily closed in one section during the early hours of this Tuesday morning, while the underpass under the train tracks in Estación de Cártama is still blocked due to flooding. Police have diverted traffic and warned drivers of the danger at these points, while emergency crews work to drain the worst affected areas. People are being encouraged to avoid unnecessary journeys, opting for alternative routes and exercising extreme caution in flooded areas.

Guadalhorce river flooding

While the Guadalhorce river has not yet overflowed its banks, the situation is being monitored closely. The A-7057 road through Cártama has already had to be closed due to flooding.

The Guadalhorce river is full throughout most of its long course through the north of the province, at points such as the Aljaima weir in Cártama. Currently, the Guadalhorce is registering a flow og 61,000 litres per second, and almost 40,000 litres per second as it passes through Estación de Cártama.

Its streams, such as the Campanillas and the Río Grande, are also full. The Río Grande is at yellow level, with 19,600 litres per second. In other areas, the Turón has also formed runoff and is carrying 2,500 litres per second as it passes through Ardales.