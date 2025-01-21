Police arrest partner after woman falls from fifth floor of building in Malaga

Juan Cano Malaga Tuesday, 21 January 2025, 13:13 Compartir

National Police officers have arrested the partner of a woman who fell from the fifth floor of a building in the Las Flores neighbourhood of Malaga city. The incident happened at around 3am on Monday 20 January. The victim is in hospital in a serious condition.

Sources close to the case told SUR that the man was arrested on Monday night for allegedly breaching a restraining order the woman had against him.

The woman was accompanied by her partner at the time of the incident, according to witnesses. The investigation has found no evidence of any involvement of third parties in the fall, police said.

Two other similar cases

In the past month, two other similar cases were reported in Malaga city and Marbella, although there is no link between the incidents.

On 3 January, a woman in her 40s fell from the fourth floor in a building in the neighbourhood of La Victoria. Local Police arrested her partner in connection with the incident, although he was released on bail.

Several local residents looked out when they heard a noise coming from the street and saw a badly injured woman on the ground, according to witnesses. They also saw the victim start to crawl, leaning on her arms, as if she was trying to reach Calle Victoria for help.

A group of young people called for urgent medical assistance when they saw her. Investigators spoke to a resident who had seen the woman's partner ten minutes before the incident occurred on the balcony of the home he shared with her, leading to his arrest.

Meanwhile, on 28 December, in Marbella, a man was arrested for allegedly throwing a woman from a fourth floor of a building. The victim, with whom he was reportedly having sporadic relations, was saved as a terrace ledge broke her fall.