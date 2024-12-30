Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Man arrested after woman, 32, plunges from fourth-floor apartment in Marbella
112 incident

Man arrested after woman, 32, plunges from fourth-floor apartment in Marbella

National Police officers are investigating the 46-year-old for attempted murder

SUR

Malaga

Monday, 30 December 2024, 08:52

A 46-year-old man has been arrested by police officers for allegedly throwing a 32-year-old woman with whom he had sporadic relations from a fourth-floor flat in Marbella in the early hours of Sunday morning. The injured woman was later rushed to a hospital in the town.

Sources from the National Police force told Europa Press, the woman had gone to the property where the incident happened after being called by the alleged aggressor. Apparently, the latter person had caused the victim to fall from the fourth floor to a second storey of the building.

The National Police have arrested the man for attempted murder, and the investigation is currently ongoing.

