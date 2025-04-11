Filming for international hit series back on the Costa with Swedish crime drama Fallen

Paco Griñán Malaga Friday, 11 April 2025, 09:57 Compartir

The peak season for film crews moving into Malaga and its province has begun this week with the city centre turning into the set for an international production. A month ago, it was Italian energy company Enel that took over Calle Císter and the area surrounding the cathedral for a new advert. And this week it was an international series setting up its cameras in Plaza del Carbón - filming for the second season of Fallen; this 'Nordic noir' had success first time round on Swedish network TV4 and in this sequel brings its crimes straight to the city centre.

From the early hours, Filmlance, the production company which belongs to Banijay Entertainment led by director Johan Lundin, was recording scenes in La Bouganvilla and Taberna DBandera bars that looked straight out of a tourist ad campaign for eating out in Malaga .

But it was the star of these scenes that gave the biggest clue that the plot was going in a different direction; Swedish actress Sophia Helin rose to international success with iconic series The Bridge, which even has separate international versions, with both North American and British-French adaptations. That successful 'Nordic noir' is about a murder investigation on a bridge bordering Sweden and Denmark.

Filming among suitcases

The creator of The Bridge, Camila Ahlgren, is also the showrunner of Fallen, in which Helin plays Detective Iris Broman.After suddenly being widowed, she has a change of scenery and moves to Malmö to head up the cold cases unit. In the second season, the lead character takes on a new case involving a body buried in front of a mansion and a similar case from some time ago which could be related to the recent murder. The detective's investigation leads her to Malaga.

The action takes place in the hustle and bustle of the old town. The noise of tourists' suitcases and countless delivery lorries loading and unloading was stopped for each shot - also featuring Danish actor Casper Crump, known for The Legend of Tarzan and his role as Vandal Savage in the series Arrow and The Flash. The shoot included around 30 extras, overseen by Malaga business ModeXpor.

Avoiding the 'invasion'

Tuesday's filming attracted inquisitive onlookers, but the production team of Fallen wanted to get the work done that day. On Wednesday an "invasion" of cruise ship passengers was due from up to four big boats flooding in for Robbie Williams' concert to christen new ship Mein Schiff Relax.

Producer Filmlance, with support from Swedish TV4, German ZDF and Film i Skåne, alongside Malaga Film Office (for filming in the city) was also due to film in Fuengirola and Alhaurín de la Torre to bring the Malaga shoot to a close for season two.

Over 1.4 million Swedish viewers were hooked on the first season of this crime drama - the sequel will likely be available to stream in Sweden at the end of 2025. It has already been sold internationally in France, the US and Australia.