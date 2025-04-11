Elderly motorcyclist dies after collision in Gibraltar

SUR in English Gibraltar Friday, 11 April 2025, 08:47 Compartir

The Royal Gibraltar Police have confirmed that an 89-year-old locally resident man who was involved in a road traffic collision in the area of Winston Churchill Avenue on Monday afternoon, has died.

Emergency Services responded to reports on Monday afternoon of a serious road traffic collision between a motorcycle and a heavy goods lorry, at the northbound carriageway of the junction of Winston Churchill Avenue and Glacis Road.

The initial calls to 999 received at approximately 3.16pm on Monday 7 April coincided with significant traffic congestion from schools’ egress and cross border commuter traffic travelling towards Spain, including heavy goods vehicles, buses and coaches.

The motorcycle rider was conveyed to St Bernard’s Hospital where he underwent surgery for multiple injuries and was later transferred to the Critical Care Unit where he passed away in the early hours of Tuesday morning.

An RGP spokesperson said, “Although we have already spoken to some witnesses, I would urge anyone who witnessed or has any information that might assist this investigation to please contact the RGP Duty Officer or Roads Policing Unit on Tel +350 20072500 or via www.police.gi/report-online”