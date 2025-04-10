Foodie guide in Spain adds pet-friendly spots to its listings: these are the 37 locations in Andalucía

SUR in English Thursday, 10 April 2025, 11:37 Compartir

Spain's Guía Repsol foodie publication has released a new edition of its popular ‘Soletes’ guide, this time highlighting 270 establishments across Spain that welcome pets - 37 of them in Andalucía. The move responds to growing demand from pet owners who want to enjoy meals and drinks without leaving their furry companions at home.

These venues not only meet the quality and charm required to earn the ‘Solete’ distinction, but also allow pets indoors, making it easier for travellers to include their animals in everyday plans during holidays like Semana Santa.

With this update, Guía Repsol now features more than 4,500 recommended spots nationwide. Known for offering affordable, high-quality local cuisine in a relaxed setting, the guide’s selections are available on both the website and app.

While more establishments now accept animals, it can still be difficult to find places that feel genuinely accommodating. That’s where the new pet-friendly Soletes come in — cafés, bars and restaurants with charm, great food, and an open-door policy for pets. The latest edition features 270 new entries, including 37 in Andalucía, all selected by the guide’s expert network.

Released just in time for Semana Santa, the updated list includes not only places to eat and drink, but also to stay. Some venues go beyond pet-permissive, offering custom dishes for dogs — such as Marbella’s Rosas Café, which serves chicken bites, duck sausages, and mini beef burgers for four-legged diners.

Others pair pet-friendliness with unique experiences: Linda Café in Valdemoro hosts book clubs, Mejías Beach in Alicante sells boho clothing, and many venues now include live music — from Classijazz in Almería to Islote La Fermina in Lanzarote.

Zoom

This eleventh edition continues the Soletes' mission: to highlight affordable, quality places with heart — the kind you'd recommend to a friend. Alongside Soletes con Solera (traditional favourites) and those chosen by top chefs, this new selection expands a map that now includes more than 4,500 spots across Spain.

With 37 new pet-friendly Soletes, Andalucía now boasts a total of 704. Cities featured include Granada, Seville, Malaga, and Cadiz, with standout venues like Narigoni in El Puerto de Santa María, Recyclo Bike Café in Malaga, and La Taberna de Kafka in Granada.

Pet-friendly Soletes in Andalucía

Almeria province

Tamayo 29 (Almeria)

Classijazz (Almeria)

Santa Mónica (Almeria)

Cadiz province

Narigoni (El Puerto de Santa María)

El Ancla (Tarifa)

Café Azul (Tarifa)

La Casapuerta de Luisa (Cadiz)

Cordoba province

Con Acento RestoBar (Cordoba)

The Club (Cordoba)

Granada province

Epicureum Café & Brunch (Granada)

Nagare (Granada)

La Taberna de Kafka (Granada)

Telúrico (Granada)

Wild Food (Granada)

Huelva province

El Mirador de la Isla (Lepe)

Vita Vinum (Aracena)

Le Petit Café (Huelva)

Zorro Viejo (Huelva)

Knibal Burger (Huelva)

Jaén province

Don Angelo (Úbeda)

La Tintorera (Úbeda)

Sabor Flamenco (Jaén)

Penalty (Jaén)

Malaga province

Bienmesabe (Antequera)

El Almacén (Ronda)

El Aljibe (Ronda)

Bun and Coffee (Malaga)

Recyclo Bike Café (Malaga)

Rosas Café (Marbella)

Seville province

Mocka (Tomares)

Casa Tomás (Alcalá de Guadaíra)

Mamaina (Dos Hermanas)

Hispalis Café (Seville)

Mano de Santo (Seville)

La Ilustre (Seville)

Ofelia Bakery (Seville)

Estraperlo (Seville)