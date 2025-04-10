Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Local residents sign the petition in Rincón de la Victoria. SUR
Eastern Costa del Sol town starts petition to call for improved public health care
Health

Eastern Costa del Sol town starts petition to call for improved public health care

Stands are being set up in different points throughout Rincón de la Victoria for residents to find out more about the proposals and add their signature

José Rodríguez Cámara

Rincón de la Victoria

Thursday, 10 April 2025, 16:04

With the objective of ‘strengthening our current health system’, the Plataforma en Defensa de la Sanidad Pública de Rincón de la Victoria (platform in defence of public health in Rincón de la Victoria) on the eastern Costa del Sol has announced its support for "a proposal for a law that demands greater investment" in public health. The group argues that Spain is witnessing a "diversion of funds to private health care" and is fighting for the "recovery of the resources already invested in it," according to Alberto Mateos, spokesman for the Rincon de la Victoria-based organisation.

Among the measures the association is calling for is the guarantee of maximum time limits: 48 hours for primary care, 45 days for consultations with specialists and 90 days for surgical interventions. Members are also calling for a mental health team in each area, the introduction of health councils; bodies that would allow collaboration between citizens, health professionals and public administrations in order to make decisions about the health system.

The organisation has started a petition and in order for the bill to reach the Spanish parliament, the initiative needs to gather a minimum of 40,000 signatures throughout Andalucía before September. Collection points will be set up in La Cala del Moral, Rincón de la Victoria, Torre de Benagalbón and Benagalbón, as well as a fixed table on the first Monday of each month on Plaza Al Ándalus, from 11am.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Caiman crocodile rescued from private property in Gibraltar after tip-off
  2. 2 Plans to attract more tourists to historic centre of Costa del Sol town
  3. 3 Fibre optic network extended across eastern Costa del Sol
  4. 4 UK and Gibraltar ministers hold virtual meeting to advance EU treaty talks
  5. 5 Torremolinos shines spotlight on its international community
  6. 6 Avilés Digital Dental Clinic: guaranteed to restore your smile even in the most complex cases
  7. 7 GPS tracking, fire extinguishers and defibrilators: the safety measures being taken for Holy Week processions in Costa del Sol town
  8. 8 Age Concern Marbella postpones its spring fashion show lunch
  9. 9 Thrilling Benahavís showdown gets TrialGP World Championship season under way
  10. 10 Sabadell Seguros renews its Home insurance with new covers and services in English, French or German

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Esta funcionalidad es exclusiva para registrados.

Comentar es una ventaja exclusiva para registrados

¿Ya eres registrado?

Inicia sesión
Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad

surinenglish Eastern Costa del Sol town starts petition to call for improved public health care