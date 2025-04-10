Eastern Costa del Sol town starts petition to call for improved public health care

José Rodríguez Cámara Rincón de la Victoria Thursday, 10 April 2025, 16:04 Compartir

With the objective of ‘strengthening our current health system’, the Plataforma en Defensa de la Sanidad Pública de Rincón de la Victoria (platform in defence of public health in Rincón de la Victoria) on the eastern Costa del Sol has announced its support for "a proposal for a law that demands greater investment" in public health. The group argues that Spain is witnessing a "diversion of funds to private health care" and is fighting for the "recovery of the resources already invested in it," according to Alberto Mateos, spokesman for the Rincon de la Victoria-based organisation.

Among the measures the association is calling for is the guarantee of maximum time limits: 48 hours for primary care, 45 days for consultations with specialists and 90 days for surgical interventions. Members are also calling for a mental health team in each area, the introduction of health councils; bodies that would allow collaboration between citizens, health professionals and public administrations in order to make decisions about the health system.

The organisation has started a petition and in order for the bill to reach the Spanish parliament, the initiative needs to gather a minimum of 40,000 signatures throughout Andalucía before September. Collection points will be set up in La Cala del Moral, Rincón de la Victoria, Torre de Benagalbón and Benagalbón, as well as a fixed table on the first Monday of each month on Plaza Al Ándalus, from 11am.