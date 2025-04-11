La Cala de Mijas Lions to stage Easter bonnet parade at fundraising event

Tony Bryant Friday, 11 April 2025, 11:52 Compartir

La Cala de Mijas Lions’ diabetic support group will host its annual fundraising Easter bonnet party at Bar Tuta (Mijas Costa) on Sunday 20 April, an event that the group has been organising for more than 30 years.

Along with a competition for the prettiest, most original and silliest designs, participants will enjoy a buffet, hot cross buns and an afternoon of fun and games hosted by John Sharples, which will include bingo, a quiz and an auction.

Last year’s event raised more than 600 euros and the Lions are hoping to repeat this success again this year to help them to continue offering advice and support for those with diabetes.

Tickets for the event, which starts at 1pm, cost 15 euros and can be reserved by phoning Anne Bowles on 607879450. Tickets are also available at the Lions’ charity shop (Calle Torremolinos, La Cala de Mijas) or from Bar Tutu.

“We invite everyone to come along and join in the fun and also support a really good cause,” Bowles said.