Suspected abuser rams police car in Mijas and injures two Guardia Civil officers
Crime

The suspect, who was eventually arrested, was wanted for allegedly abusing a woman

Juan Cano

Friday, 11 April 2025, 12:06

wo Guardia Civil officers were injured after the driver they were pursuing rammed their police vehicle in Mijas. The suspect, who was eventually arrested, was wanted for allegedly abusing a woman.

On Tuesday night a call was received alerting of an incident of domestic violence in a home in which, in addition, weapons had been involved, which led to the deployment of several police vehicles in the Las Lagunas area of Mijas. When officers located the Volkswagen Golf in which the individual was travelling the driver refused to stop and rammed a Guardia Civil patrol car.

As a result of the impact, the front of the police vehicle was smashed and two officers were injured. The Golf driver was arrested over assault on authority, in addition to the allegation of domestic violence.

