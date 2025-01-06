Partner arrested after woman plunges from building in Malaga city

Several shocked local residents alerted the police after spotting the seriously injured woman who was trying to pull herself along the ground in search of help ·

Europa Press Malaga Monday, 6 January 2025, 12:05

A man arrested for allegedly throwing a woman from a building in Malaga city is being accused of committing a gender violence crime, National Police sources say. The man appeared before the courts on Sunday 5 January, where he was accused of committing a crime of domestic violence, sources said.

The incident occurred on 3 January in Calle Picacho, just a few metres from Plaza de la Merced. According to witnesses, several residents looked out onto the street when they heard a noise and saw a badly injured woman on the ground. They saw her start to crawl on her arms as if she was trying to reach Calle Victoria in search of help.

Local Police officers scrambled to the scene, while the woman was rushed to hospital in a serious condition.