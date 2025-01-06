Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Police officers at the scene on Friday 3 January. Galindo
Partner arrested after woman plunges from building in Malaga city
112 incident

Partner arrested after woman plunges from building in Malaga city

Several shocked local residents alerted the police after spotting the seriously injured woman who was trying to pull herself along the ground in search of help ·

Europa Press

Malaga

Monday, 6 January 2025, 12:05

A man arrested for allegedly throwing a woman from a building in Malaga city is being accused of committing a gender violence crime, National Police sources say. The man appeared before the courts on Sunday 5 January, where he was accused of committing a crime of domestic violence, sources said.

The incident occurred on 3 January in Calle Picacho, just a few metres from Plaza de la Merced. According to witnesses, several residents looked out onto the street when they heard a noise and saw a badly injured woman on the ground. They saw her start to crawl on her arms as if she was trying to reach Calle Victoria in search of help.

Local Police officers scrambled to the scene, while the woman was rushed to hospital in a serious condition.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 The Three Kings deliver the crowning glory of the festive celebrations in Spain
  2. 2 Graham Greene: Travels with a priest in post-Franco Spain
  3. 3 Construction of new luxury residential complex begins in Estepona
  4. 4 Marbella FC's big cup tie marred by fan violence
  5. 5 Sleep: Is being a 'super early riser' an advantage?
  6. 6 A night of iconic punk rock nostalgia in Benalmádena
  7. 7 Plucky Marbella FC's Copa del Rey dream is over
  8. 8 Raising a toast to a new public speaking club on the coast
  9. 9 Nine innovative cheeses from producers in Malaga province
  10. 10 Real Madrid target Malaga-born EPL star

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad

surinenglish Partner arrested after woman plunges from building in Malaga city