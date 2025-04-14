Nine-man Antequera CF back in title race with heroic away win

Higinio Rocamora. ADG Alicante Monday, 14 April 2025, 08:36 Compartir

Despite finishing the game with just nine players, Antequera CF pulled off a sensational 1–0 win away at Intercity on Sunday night to move to second in Group 2 of Primera RFEF, one point behind leaders Ceuta.

The visitors to Alicante struck after just eleven minutes when Luismi Gutiérrez reacted quickest to a long ball from Chema, before beating debutant goalkeeper Pol Freixanet for his seventh goal of the season.

After taking the lead, Javier Medina’s team surrendered possession and focused on containing Intercity. And despite dominating the ball, the home side failed to create clear chances and remained susceptible to Jonathan Biabiany's threat down the wing. However, the Antequera man couldn't provide an effective final ball.

Controversy

Around the hour mark, the match then turned controversial. Referee Montes García-Navas issued a straight red card to Antequera’s Juanmi for what appeared to be a clean challenge.

Things then went from bad to worse in stoppage time when Siddiki, who had only recently come on, was sent off for a second yellow card, while Medina was also given his marching orders from the dugout.

But despite being two men and a coach down, plus Modeste and Mestanza both missing late chances, Antequera remained organised and produced a defensive masterclass to seal a heroic victory.