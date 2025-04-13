Cristina Bucsa and Jessica Bouzas fire Spain into Billie Jean King Cup tennis finals

Enric Gardiner Malaga Sunday, 13 April 2025, 22:35 Compartir

Spain secured a place in the Billie Jean King Cup (BJKC) finals with a commanding 2-0 win over the Czech Republic in Ostrava on Saturday.

Victories for Cristina Bucsa and Jessica Bouzas over Marie Bouzkova and Linda Noskova ensured Carla Suárez’s side headed their group and advanced to the quarter-finals which will be held in Shenzhen, China.

These will take place from 15 to 21 September — a change made to ease players’ schedules between the US Open and the Asian swing.

Spain, who lost to Poland in last year’s finals in Malaga, will hope for better fortune this time as they face the likes of China, Italy, Kazakhstan and Great Britain, with three more nations yet to qualify.

Gamble pays off

In Ostrava on Saturday, Bucsa was a late inclusion for the tie against the hosts. Playing ahead of Sara Sorribes, despite Sorribes winning both matches against Brazil on Friday, was a gamble for Suárez — and it paid off.

Bucsa used her knowledge of Bouzkova, her frequent doubles partner, to dominate 7-5 6-1. She dropped serve only once and set the tone for Spain’s triumph.

Bouzas then sealed qualification with a 6-4 6-2 victory over Noskova, WTA world number 34, without allowing the home advantage in Ostrava to unsettle her.

Spain's celebrations began immediately, as the win rendered the doubles match unnecessary.