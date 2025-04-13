Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
The Marbella players celebrate one of their first-half goals. Juan Carlos Domínguez
Marbella FC stun high-flying Ibiza to move out of the drop zone
Football

Marbella FC stun high-flying Ibiza to move out of the drop zone

Tahiru’s double at La Dama de Noche sealed a dramatic comeback victory against one of the favourites to win the league

Juan Ramón Padilla

Marbella

Sunday, 13 April 2025, 22:07

Marbella FC continued their remarkable resurgence under new coach Carlos de Lerma with a stirring 2–1 home victory over Ibiza on Saturday evening that lifted the Costa del Sol side out of the Primera RFEF Group 2 relegation zone.

The match started in the worst way possible for Marbella as the high-flying visitors, one of the favourites for promotion, struck first in the 10th minute, when a cross from the right was deflected into his own net by Bernardo, under pressure from Dauda.

Just moments earlier, Marbella had spurned a golden chance, with Tahiru failing to convert from close range after a clever assist by Ohemeng.

Despite the early blow, Marbella responded emphatically. Tahiru redeemed himself on 26 minutes with a superb right-footed strike from the edge of the area to level the match.

On the stroke of half time, the Ghanaian forward then seized on a defensive error, racing clear down the right and calmly finishing to make it 2–1.

Defensive improvements

Ibiza dominated possession after the break but were repeatedly frustrated by Marbella’s compact defence - an area which was previously a massive problem.

De Lerma’s influence on his team's defence was evident as Marbella restricted Ibiza’s star players, including Bebé, Álex Gallar and Gori, to few clear chances.

In fact, late efforts by Álex López, who hit the crossbar, and Pablo Muñoz could have sealed a third for Marbella. However, a tense finale saw the hosts cling on for three precious points. At full time, the team and coaching staff celebrated emotionally.

Ibiza coach Paco Jémez, under growing pressure after earning just three points from five matches, offered to resign in his post-match press conference. Marbella, for their part, now face a challenging trip to Ceuta next Saturday.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Faith meets forecast: Spain's Holy Week on rain watch
  2. 2 Filming for international hit series back on the Costa with Swedish crime drama Fallen
  3. 3 Suspected abuser rams police car in Mijas and injures two Guardia Civil officers
  4. 4 Easter Eden
  5. 5 Eastern Costa del Sol town starts petition to call for improved public health care
  6. 6 Elderly motorcyclist dies after collision in Gibraltar
  7. 7 La Cala de Mijas Lions to stage Easter bonnet parade at fundraising event
  8. 8 Piggy bank
  9. 9 Foodie guide in Spain adds pet-friendly spots to its listings: these are the 37 locations in Andalucía
  10. 10 The case of Mrs Jones

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Esta funcionalidad es exclusiva para registrados.

Comentar es una ventaja exclusiva para registrados

¿Ya eres registrado?

Inicia sesión
Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad

surinenglish Marbella FC stun high-flying Ibiza to move out of the drop zone