Marbella FC stun high-flying Ibiza to move out of the drop zone

The Marbella players celebrate one of their first-half goals.

Juan Ramón Padilla Marbella Sunday, 13 April 2025, 22:07

Marbella FC continued their remarkable resurgence under new coach Carlos de Lerma with a stirring 2–1 home victory over Ibiza on Saturday evening that lifted the Costa del Sol side out of the Primera RFEF Group 2 relegation zone.

The match started in the worst way possible for Marbella as the high-flying visitors, one of the favourites for promotion, struck first in the 10th minute, when a cross from the right was deflected into his own net by Bernardo, under pressure from Dauda.

Just moments earlier, Marbella had spurned a golden chance, with Tahiru failing to convert from close range after a clever assist by Ohemeng.

Despite the early blow, Marbella responded emphatically. Tahiru redeemed himself on 26 minutes with a superb right-footed strike from the edge of the area to level the match.

On the stroke of half time, the Ghanaian forward then seized on a defensive error, racing clear down the right and calmly finishing to make it 2–1.

Defensive improvements

Ibiza dominated possession after the break but were repeatedly frustrated by Marbella’s compact defence - an area which was previously a massive problem.

De Lerma’s influence on his team's defence was evident as Marbella restricted Ibiza’s star players, including Bebé, Álex Gallar and Gori, to few clear chances.

In fact, late efforts by Álex López, who hit the crossbar, and Pablo Muñoz could have sealed a third for Marbella. However, a tense finale saw the hosts cling on for three precious points. At full time, the team and coaching staff celebrated emotionally.

Ibiza coach Paco Jémez, under growing pressure after earning just three points from five matches, offered to resign in his post-match press conference. Marbella, for their part, now face a challenging trip to Ceuta next Saturday.