Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
File image of Las Flores neighbourhood in Ciudad Jardín. SUR
Police seek partner after woman falls from fifth floor of building in Malaga
112 incident

Police seek partner after woman falls from fifth floor of building in Malaga

The man, who according to witnesses was in the property when the incident happened, has a restraining order preventing him approaching the victim

Juan Cano

Juan Cano

Malaga

Tuesday, 21 January 2025, 09:58

National Police officers have opened an investigation after a woman fell from the fifth floor of a building in the Las Flores neighbourhood of Malaga city. The incident happened at around 3am on Monday 20 January. The victim is in hospital in a serious condition.

Police are investigating whether the fall was accidental or whether somebody pushed her. The woman was accompanied by her partner at the time of the incident, according to witnesses.

While this does not imply the man is responsible, he does have a restraining order against the victim. Sources close to the investigation said police are currently trying to track him down.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Water supply in Malaga town to be cut from Monday night to 'improve municipal network'
  2. 2 Violent death in Malaga village: 'my brother died to save my life'
  3. 3 65-year-old suffers heart attack while playing walking football on Costa del Sol
  4. 4 Torremolinos closed December with record drop in number of unemployed
  5. 5 Renovation of historic La Tribuna building in Benalmádena enters final stage
  6. 6 Injury brings an end to Alejandro Davidovich's Australian Open hopes
  7. 7 Torremolinos opens registration for stallholders at special Valentine's market
  8. 8 Unicaja crowned 'winter champions' with thrilling home win
  9. 9 Marbella FC's late capitulation proves costly as they move closer to the drop zone
  10. 10 Stoppage-time strike sinks Malaga CF in thrilling match

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Sigues a Juan Cano. Gestiona tus autores en Mis intereses.

Contenido guardado. Encuéntralo en tu área personal.

Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad

surinenglish Police seek partner after woman falls from fifth floor of building in Malaga