Police seek partner after woman falls from fifth floor of building in Malaga

Juan Cano Malaga Tuesday, 21 January 2025, 09:58

National Police officers have opened an investigation after a woman fell from the fifth floor of a building in the Las Flores neighbourhood of Malaga city. The incident happened at around 3am on Monday 20 January. The victim is in hospital in a serious condition.

Police are investigating whether the fall was accidental or whether somebody pushed her. The woman was accompanied by her partner at the time of the incident, according to witnesses.

While this does not imply the man is responsible, he does have a restraining order against the victim. Sources close to the investigation said police are currently trying to track him down.