Royal School of Music is revolutionising music education in international schools

With more than 400 students across the province, Royal School of Music is committed to personalised, modern teaching supported by official European certifications.

What began as an innovative and creative project in Alhaurín de la Torre has become a leading educational institution in the field of music. Royal School of Music, led by Víctor Ryan and Sandra Gómez.

More than just offering music lessons, Royal School of Music has created its own pedagogical model, combining technical excellence, artistic sensitivity, and personalised attention.

«We wanted children to experience music in a way that was close, fun, and high-quality — to learn as in a conservatory, but in their own school or even at home,» explains Víctor Ryan, musician, educator, and CEO of the school.

Royal School of Music works directly with prestigious national and international schools, integrating its programme both within the regular curriculum and in extracurricular activities. Its methodology adapts to the needs of each school, becoming a pedagogical partner that adds value to the institution’s educational project.

This approach has been especially appreciated in bilingual and international environments, where music is recognised as a key tool for students’ emotional, cognitive, and social development. Royal School of Music also offers private in-home lessons — a highly demanded option among families seeking convenience without sacrificing quality education.

Students can choose from piano, violin, guitar, drums, singing, and other instruments, with the opportunity to take official exams recognised across Europe. Programmes are structured by levels, aligned with international standards, and designed to help each student progress at their own pace — motivated and enjoying the learning process.

The teaching team is made up of highly qualified professional musicians with specific training in music pedagogy, ensuring an enriching, accessible, and high-level educational experience.

But the project goes far beyond the classroom: Royal School of Music organises live concerts with professional bands, develops collaborative artistic projects, and will soon launch its own didactic music method on Amazon. This innovative material will combine theory, practice, and illustrations in a modern and accessible format for both children and teenagers.

Close relationships with families and school leadership teams are another key pillar of the project.

«We offer a complete, long-term educational journey based on trust, commitment, and a genuine love for music,» says Sandra Gómez, head of administration and communication.

Currently, Royal School of Music is immersed in its international expansion process.

«The idea is to export a system born in Málaga that is already working successfully in multicultural contexts», highlights Víctor Ryan.

It is the story of an educational mission that aims to bring music to people of all ages, promoting its transformative power as a tool for emotional, intellectual, and creative development. A project that believes in music as a lifelong companion, from childhood and forever.

A Stage for Young Talent

This past Sunday, March 30th, our students who receive certified in-home lessons had the privilege of performing at the Málaga Interactive Music Museum.

This concert was dedicated exclusively to students enrolled in personalised home lessons with the Royal School of Music.

Zoom Víctor Ryan and Sandra Gómez, directors of Royal School of Music.

Due to the venue’s capacity limit, we had to organise the event in several sessions. This not only ensured the comfort and safety of the audience, but also allowed each group to enjoy a more intimate and special experience.

The event featured a wide variety of styles and levels — from beginners playing their first melodies to more advanced students performing complex pieces by Mozart, Einaudi, and Imagine Dragons. What made this gathering truly special was the way each student brought their own personality and passion to the stage.

From small hands confidently playing “Twinkle Twinkle Little Star” to dynamic duos covering songs like Radioactive or Mamma Mia, every performance reflected months of dedication, progress, and joy. The audience — made up of proud families, friends, and music lovers — was deeply moved by the enthusiasm and musicality of each child.

The programme included instrumental solos along with duets and group performances, making it a particularly dynamic and diverse concert experience. For instance, pieces like What We Came Here For or Stairway to Heaven demonstrated not only technical skill, but also a deep emotional connection with the music.

True music education is not just about learning notes and rhythms — it’s about building confidence, learning to listen, and experiencing the magic of the stage. This concert was a powerful reminder of that philosophy.

For many of our students, it was their first time performing in front of an audience — and they shone. Supported by our dedicated team of teachers and staff, they stood out most of all for their courage, creativity, and musical spirit.

We would like to express our heartfelt thanks to each and every one of our students for their dedication, excitement, and music. We are deeply proud of them.

Events like this remind us why we do what we do: to inspire, connect, and celebrate music as a universal language of growth and joy.