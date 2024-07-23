Brits who chose Malaga town ‘because it had a fire station’ appeal for service to be reinstated

Jennie Rhodes Periana Tuesday, 23 July 2024, 19:07 Opciones para compartir Copiar enlace

The recent “temporary” closure of the fire service in Periana on the eastern side of Malaga province has angered many residents in the upper Axarquía area, not only in Periana itself, but the towns and villages in the surrounding area that the service also covers.

They argue that the decision to close the service was taken in the height of summer and in a part of Malaga province that has been most severely affected by the ongoing drought across southern Spain. The reservoir that serves much of the area, La Viñuela, is under 20 per cent full and residents have been experiencing water shortages and daily cuts to the supply for well over a year.

Spanish and foreign residents joined local politicians at a protest outside the Periana fire station on Monday 23 July to demand that Malaga’s provincial authority, the Diputación de Málaga which is responsible for the provincial fire consortium, return the service with immediate effect.

The closure has also led to people sharing their own experiences on social media of the need to have fire stations nearby. Becky and Andy Derrick moved to Periana after a blaze destroyed their house in Benamargosa, which is also in the Axarquía, but covered by the Vélez-Málaga brigade.

The couple chose Periana as it had a local fire station, which meant that in the event of another fire, they wouldn't be reliant on fire engines making the almost 30-minute journey from the Vélez station.

Becky, 43, told SUR in English the couple’s story: “Friday 11th March 2016 was just another normal day, we went to work, finished work and had to pop to the next village only about 10 minutes down the road. We had been there a little while and Andy had a phone call. He started to run back to the car shouting 'the house is on fire'.”

"I knew the two other dogs weren't coming out"

Becky’s first thought was for their three dogs which were inside the house. Tragically, they were only able to save one. “The heat and smoke were belting out of the front door and downstairs window,” Becky describes, adding that when only one dog emerged, “our hearts sank, I felt sick. I then knew the two other dogs weren't coming out."

The neighbours had a hose in the garden, which they used to try to extinguish some of the flames while they waited for the fire brigade to arrive. "We grabbed it and Andy started spraying water where he could into the house while we waited for the fire brigade.”

Becky explains that it took 23 minutes to get from Vélez-Málaga. “It’s not long but when you are stood watching your house burn its torture,” Becky says. “The Guardia Civil also arrived. They were so nice and said they would call back round the next day to check on us, which they did,” she adds.

Becky and Andy Derrick in happier times. SUR

“That was it, we were homeless, one dog out of three, most of our belongings had been burnt or damaged by smoke, the house was totally unliveable. We moved in with my Mum and stepdad and stayed there for the next six months,” Becky explains.

The couple found a home in Periana and the clincher was the fact that the village had a fire station. Becky recalls saying to Andy, “That's a done deal. Let’s get the house”.

Eight years later and Becky still checks everything is switched off before leaving the house. They won’t leave the animals inside and they still recall every moment of the fire. For the couple the closure of the Periana fire station “is an absurdity”. Becky adds, “They don't just serve Periana, the area is huge and this closure affects a lot of people. Even more so now in summer as many more people are here in the area.”

There have already been two fires in the area since the announcement was made on Thursday 18 July; one in Sedella started by a motorhome on Friday 19 July and another in La Viñuela on 21 July. Both fires were attended to by the Vélez-Málaga fire brigade, which is where Periana officers have been “temporarily” transferred to, according to the Diputación.

The motorhome blaze in Sedella on Friday 19 July SUR

In both cases the fires were controlled and extinguished before spreading too far, but the length of time it took for the fire brigade to get from Vélez-Málaga, along a busy stretch of road (the A 356) and then narrower, mountainous roads has caused concern.

During Monday's protest British resident in Alcaucín, Victor Calland, a retired doctor and mountain rescuer who spent many years working for a variety of emergency services in the UK, spoke about the “golden hour” the services have to get an injured person to a medical centre and the “platinum 10 minutes” that fire brigades have to stabilise the fire engine, gain access and find an escape route.

Local politicians and residents during Monday's protest in Periana SUR

Becky’s concerns are shared by other local residents: "How long will it take the fire brigade to get from Vélez-Málaga to this area? How long will it take them to just get out of Vélez with all the extra traffic on the roads?"

She concluded, “I urge you, please, please support Periana in this to get the fire brigade back, you really don't know when you will need their services. That extra waiting time could have devastating consequences. Don't wait until something has happened, do something now.”