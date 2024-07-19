Wildfire sparked by motorhome breakdown in Sedella is stabilised

Eugenio Cabezas Sedella Friday, 19 July 2024, 16:37 Opciones para compartir Copiar enlace

The Junta de Andalucía's specialist Plan Infoca brigade has declared the forest fire that broke out shortly after 11am thiis Friday in a wooded area in the Axarquia town of Sedella in Malaga province to be stabilised.

The mayor of Sedella, Francisco Abolafio, explained to SUR that the fire had been started by the breakdown of a motorhome that was travelling along the MA-4106 regional road, the old MA-126, which connects the towns of Sedella and Canillas de Aceituno, bordering the perimeter of the Sierras Tejeda, Almijara and Alhama natural park, and that it was almost completely gutted.

The fire quickly spread to both sides of the road. Initially it was brought under control on the southern flank, but it was on the northern flank where it had spread the most, entering the forest area of the natural park in a few minutes. According to mayor, it seems that the fire was caused by a fault in the motorhome's engine, which started to burn. The occupants of the vehicle were unharmed.

The incident happened at kilometre 4 of the MA-4106, about four kilometres from the town of Sedella and the same distance from the town of Canillas de Aceituno, in the area known as Puerto de Sedella. The fire-fighting work kept this regional road closed to traffic for several hours. The flames affected olive groves and forest land, with pine and scrubland. At the moment, the area affected is unknown.

A light helicopter, a fire engine, two groups of forest firefighters, an operations technician and two environmental agents worked in the area, as well as two ground loading aircraft. In addition, members of Malaga's provincial fire brigade from the Vélez-Málaga fire station were also deployed.

Barely 45 minutes after it started, the tackling of the fire was progressing favourably, according to the Plan Infoca in another message on its social networks. Subsequently, at 12.21pm the fire was considered to have been stabilised.