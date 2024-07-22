Residents protest after fire station closed during heat of summer in drought-stricken Malaga province town

Jennie Rhodes Axarquía Monday, 22 July 2024, 15:06 | Updated 15:23h. Opciones para compartir Copiar enlace

Around 80 Spanish and foreign residents from villages in the upper Axarquía on the eastern side of Malaga province affected by the temporary closure of Periana’s fire station attended a protest in the town on Monday 22 July to call on Malaga’s provincial authority, the Diputación de Málaga, to return the service.

The protest comes two days after reports from the AxarquíaPlus social media page of a fire in La Viñuela area sparking angry comments on a local Facebook page that the fire brigade took 25 minutes to arrive as it had to come from Vélez-Málaga and Alhaurín el Grande.

On Friday 19 July a motorhome caught fire in the Sedella area and the fire brigade was called from Vélez-Málaga, about a 45-minute drive through narrow mountain roads up to the village. Sedella would also normally be served by the Periana brigade.

Last week the new mayor of Periana, Meritxell Vizuete, contacted the Diputación de Málaga, to express her “deep anger" after learning that officers from the Periana fire station had been temporarily transferred to Vélez-Málaga, but “without a return date” according to her social media.

Diputación sources told SUR last week that the decision to close the Periana station "is temporary" and that it has been adopted “for technical reasons, in agreement at all times with the fire brigade operations”. The sources added, “Periana, Colmenar and Alcaucín will not be left unattended.”