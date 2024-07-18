Concern in drought-stricken Malaga town over ‘temporary’ closure of fire station

Eugenio Cabezas Periana Thursday, 18 July 2024, 21:14 Opciones para compartir Copiar enlace

Controversy in Periana on the eastern side of Malaga province over the fire-fighting services provided by the provincial fire brigade consortium (CPB). The new mayor of Periana, Meritxell Vizuete, has contacted Malaga’s provincial authority, the Diputación de Málaga, to express her “deep anger" after learning that officers from the Periana fire station have been temporarily to Vélez-Málaga, but “without a return date” according to her social media.

According to Vizuete, during the conversation Manuel Marmolejo from the Diputación explained that the decision was taken "due to the lack of callouts from the fire station in Periana”. However, the mayor has expressed her “firm disagreement with this measure”, stressing “the importance of the fire service in the town for the safety and welfare of its inhabitants”.

Vizuete has made it clear that she “will not stop” until the fire brigade is returned to the town: “Periana town hall will continue to work actively to reverse this decision and ensure that the emergency services are properly distributed to effectively serve all areas of the municipality," she added in her statement. The Periana station also serves the nearby municipalities of Colmenar and Alcaucín.

Diputación sources have told SUR that the decision to close the Periana station "is temporary" and that it has been adopted “for technical reasons, in agreement at all times with the fire brigade operations”. The sources added, “Periana, Colmenar and Alcaucín will not be left unattended.”

The same sources said that Manuel Marmolejo held a meeting on Thursday 18 July with the mayor of Periana to explain the decision, “adopted by technical criteria, by the number of callouts and the response time from the Velez-Malaga station”.