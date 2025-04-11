Teatro Flamenco Málaga Club: a unique experience of rhythm, dance and ‘cante jondo’

SUR in English Friday, 11 April 2025, 12:41 Compartir

Located in the heart of Malaga’s historic centre, Teatro Flamenco Málaga Club is a must-visit for anyone passionate about this authentic art form. Found at Calle Lazcano 5 inside Theatro Club, it offers an experience that moves away from superficial interpretations, blending the tradition of the ‘tablao’ (an environment where flamenco is traditionally performed) with a theatrical approach while, at the same time, always prioritising authenticity and artistic quality.

At Teatro Flamenco Málaga Club, audiences are welcomed into an intimate and elegant space where they can experience flamenco up close and with intensity. The strong connection between artists and audience guarantees the best ‘cante jondo’ experience, considered the oldest and most serious form of flamenco singing, currently available in central Malaga.

Zoom

To celebrate Holy Week, the theatre is adding a morning performance at 12.30pm from Saturday 12 to Sunday 20 April. In addition, the regular three daily shows will continue at 5.30pm, 7pm and 8.30 pm.

A cultural alternative

Teatro Flamenco Málaga Club offers a cultural alternative to the local public and visitors to Malaga during Holy Week, adding a high-quality artistic offering to the city's intense religious activity during Easter.

'Esencia' is the name of its main show, which captures the soul of flamenco in its purest form. It is a one-hour journey through the different styles of flamenco, where the audience will immerse themselves in the rich variety of this art, soaking up its power and spirit.

Zoom

It features flamenco styles such as ‘abandolaos’, ‘cantes de Málaga’, ‘garrotín’, ‘soleá’, ‘seguiriya’, ‘alegría’ and a party ending with ‘bulerías’. Each performance is subtly different and unique, influenced by the mood of the artists and their connection with the audience.

Renowned dancers, guitarists and singers make up the regular artistic line-up at Teatro Flamenco Málaga Club: Úrsula Moreno, Antonio Andrade, Cristina Tovar, Rubén Lara and Juan Diego Mateos are just some of the outstanding names from the flamenco scene who have recently performed there.

A revival of the 'cafés cantantes'

Teatro Flamenco Málaga Club is part of the Teatros Flamencos network, an initiative led by the company Artesred, which also has a presence in Madrid, Seville, Granada and Barcelona. It’s a collective project born to preserve and share the most authentic flamenco, the kind once experienced in the old 'cafés cantantes', known for the closeness between artists and audience and for the authenticity of the performers who take to the stage to embody the true spirit of this universal art form.

Zoom

Teatro Flamenco Málaga Club goes beyond a traditional show to offer its audience a genuine experience, thanks to artistic choices such as the close connection with the artists, its intimate atmosphere and the careful attention to details like sound and lighting.

Huge crowds at Easter

Last year, Teatro Flamenco Málaga Club experienced an overwhelming surge in audience numbers during Easter. Demand was so high that some people were left outside, unable to get in. For this reason, the organisers recommend purchasing tickets in advance through the official website or at the box office to avoid missing out. The theatre has a limited capacity to ensure audiences enjoy a fully immersive and intimate flamenco experience.

For more information:

Website: https://teatroflamencomalaga.com/

Youtube: https://youtu.be/f77vEt62H4s

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/teatroflamencomalagaclub/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/teatroflamencomalaga?locale=es_ES