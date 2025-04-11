Hyperbaric medicine, highly effective in treating sudden deafness

SUR in English Estepona Friday, 11 April 2025, 12:28 Compartir

Sudden deafness, or sudden sensorineural hearing loss, is a condition that can be treated with hyperbaric oxygen therapy, a procedure that involves breathing pure oxygen in a pressurised chamber.

In this article, we share key information about this treatment and highlight the work carried out at Clínica Médica Hiperbárica de Estepona (HMCE). After 11 years of outstanding service, this medical centre has become a recognised name in the sector.

What is sudden deafness?

Sudden deafness is defined as a rapid and unexplained loss of hearing, usually in one ear. If a patient experiences sudden hearing loss, it’s vital to seek immediate medical attention. It’s also important to understand that it can have different causes, so a proper medical diagnosis is essential.

HMCE has shown great effectiveness in treating sudden deafness, achieving positive patient results. Medical literature, including the book The Hyperbaric Chamber: Science, Not Miracle by Dr Nina Subbotina, supports its basis in scientific evidence.

It’s worth emphasising that starting treatment as soon as possible after the first symptoms appear is a key factor in maximising the chances of success.

How does hyperbaric oxygen therapy work?

Hyperbaric oxygen therapy increases the amount of oxygen the body's tissues can absorb by up to 20 times. This extra oxygen acts as a powerful medicine, offering multiple therapeutic benefits that can help repair damage to the inner ear caused by sudden hearing loss.

At the Clínica Médica Hiperbárica de Estepona, they have a medical team experienced in hyperbaric oxygen therapy, offering personalised treatment protocols.

Perry transparent hyperbaric chambers: the safest on the market

One of the highlights of the Clínica Médica Hiperbárica de Estepona is that they offer their patients the latest advances in medical technology. For example, they use Perry transparent hyperbaric chambers, considered the safest and most effective on the market for their treatments.

These hyperbaric chambers are made from highly resistant materials and feature reinforced safety systems, along with advanced features that ensure the patient’s protection and comfort at all times.

Additionally, the clinic’s hyperbaric medicine specialists monitor patients throughout each session. To guarantee constant care during treatment, the chambers are equipped with a voice communication system, allowing uninterrupted communication between the technician and the patient.

To ensure the full safety of its patients, each chamber is fitted with a door lock that applies superior pressure, preventing accidental opening. As the chamber is completely transparent, patients can enjoy their favourite film or TV show while receiving treatment, which greatly enhances their comfort throughout the process. Alternatively, they can listen to music, relax, sleep and rest for a while.

Each chamber also has primary and secondary overpressure valves to protect against excessive pressure increases, an additional overpressure relief valve and an emergency decompression mechanism. A two-way intercom system tested to operate in a hyperbaric environment is also included. These technological advances prioritise patient safety and treatment efficiency.

This hyperbaric centre is open every day, including weekends.