More than 446,000 Andalusians will be able to vote for first time in European elections on 9 June
More than 446,000 Andalusians will be able to vote for first time in European elections on 9 June

The figure represents 6.6 per cent of the total of 6,754,636 voters who are eligible to vote in the region

SUR

Malaga

Monday, 3 June 2024, 11:53

A total of 446,142 people in Andalucía will be able to exercise their right to vote for the first time on Sunday 9 June in elections to the European Parliament, which represents 6.6% of the 6,754,636 voters called to the polls in the region, according to data from the Electoral Census Office (OCE), consulted by Europa Press.

By province, Seville has the largest number of new voters for the European elections compared with the last ones that took place on 26 May 2019, with 108,904, followed by Malaga with 83,240, and Cadiz with 70,275.

The remaining provinces all have fewer than 50,000 new voters: Granada, with 48,207; Cordoba, with 41,086; Almería, with 34,737; Jaen, with 32,801; and Huelva, with 26,892.

With regard to the general elections of 23 July 2023, Andalucía has 82,928 new voters: 20,658 in Seville; 15,529 in Malaga; 13,145 in Cadiz; 8,851 in Granada; 7,375 in Cordoba; 6,688 in Almeria; 5,694 in Jaen; and 4,988 in Huelva.

In total, 6,754,636 people will be able to exercise their right to vote in Andalucía on 9 June, of which nearly 43,300 are citizens from other European Union (EU) countries who are resident in the region and who have expressed their wish to vote in Spain.

A total of 6,711,344 Andalusians, 276,825 of whom are living abroad, are eligible to vote. In total Spain will be electing 61 MEPs, two more than in the last elections five years ago.

