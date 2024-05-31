Meet the Brits who have become Spanish and will be voting as EU citizens in the June elections

The European elections are taking place on Sunday 9 June in Spain and between 6 and 9 June across the EU.

Jennie Rhodes Malaga Friday, 31 May 2024, 17:16 Compartir Copiar enlace

WhatsApp

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Telegram

For some British residents in Spain Brexit was not just about a blow to their freedoms as EU citizens. They didn't want to give up their right to be able to vote at EU level either. Getting Spanish citizenship meant they would be able to continue to vote in the European elections and start voting in the Spanish general elections.

Adrian Stone Mills and Hannah Morrish Wilson have lived in Malaga province since 2002 where they own and run a small hotel. They say, "In the years running up to Brexit we had reached our eligible years for taking out [Spanish] nationality and it was something we had discussed but never pursued. Brexit gave us the push we needed and in 2016, after the results were declared, we started the process for ourselves and our two children."

Suzanne Mastbroek "Registering to vote in the Netherlands was very easy"

Mario Blancke "I always vote in honour of all the people who gave their lives for the right to vote"

Helen Sijsling "My husband and I received two ways to vote, one from the Netherlands and one from Spain"

Nolwenn Gaudin "I had the choice to register in France or Spain and living here with very few voting rights it's important to vote whenever possible"

They add, "Now as European citizens we will be able to vote in the upcoming European elections. We have our ballot papers at the ready the research is done and we ready to go."

Lawrence Renaudon Smith has lived in Mallorca since 1993. After Brexit he decided it was time to apply for Spanish citizenship. "Of course I will be voting in the European elections this time. The main thing for me about having Spanish nationality is that now I am once again living in Spain as my right, like I did as an EU citizen," he explains.

David Eldridge has lived in Mallorca since 2008. He says he started the process of applying for Spanish nationality in 2019. "Basically I didn't want my European citizenship taken away and had a way to avoid that."

He adds, "Voting is the main practical advantage, but others are slightly easier bureaucracy and much easier travel." But he says the biggest advantage "is a psychological one. Once again my passport reflects my European identity. Having lived in different countries including outside Europe, my number one identity is European."

Time magazine christened 2024 "the ultimate election year", with almost half the world's adult population going to the polls at some point over the twelve months. Across the European Union over 370 million people have the opportunity to vote in the European elections between 6 and 9 June. Spain will vote on Sunday 9 June.

Registered EU citizens may vote in their country of origin, from abroad or in the EU country in which they are resident. In fact, 302,958 foreign residents from the EU have expressed their wish to vote in Spain - 17,528 nationals from other EU countries will be voting in Malaga province.

For those who have opted to vote in Spain, there are 33 parties and coalitions that are running. Currently the Socialist PSOE party has 21 seats, the centre-right Partido Popular (PP) has 13 and Ciudadanos has seven. The leftist Unidas Podemos party has six, right-wing Vox have four and there are a further seven seats split between minority parties.

Members of the European Parliament (MEPs) generally belong to wider European parties that reflect their national views, so the PP is part of the European People's Party (EPP) and the PSOE is part of the Progressive Alliance of Socialists and Democrats. Other parties are Renew Europe to which VOX has belonged and the Greens/European Free Alliance, European Conservatives and Reformists, Identity and Democracy and the Left group in the European Parliament - GUE/NGL.

Suzanne Mastbroek is originally from the Netherlands but lived in Belgium for many years before moving to Malaga province three years ago. She opted to vote in the Netherlands because she says, "As a resident in Spain I could also have voted here, just like last year for the municipal elections, but for now I know too little about Spanish politics to do that. Maybe next time." Suzanne points out that registering to vote in the Netherlands "was very easy".

Mario Blancke is originally from Belgium. He got involved in local politics in Malaga province as part of the Save our Homes Axarquía association to fight for the rights of owners of illegal houses, He says he always votes "in honour of all the people who gave their lives for the right to vote." Mario goes on to say, "Looking back at all the problems we faced with the regional and national government, SOHA decided to fight, and we made the difference."

Helen Sijsling, a Dutch national who lives in Malaga, says that for her "it is important to vote for the EU for solutions to big problems that do not stop at a border like climate change". She adds, "There is so much to be gained by working together."

Helen explains, "My husband and I received two ways to vote, one from the Netherlands, as we are Dutch, and one from Spain as we live here." The couple decided to vote in the Netherlands.

Nolwenn Gaudin is originally from France and lives in Malaga. She decided to vote in Spain and says: "I had the choice to register for France or Spain and living here with very few voting rights, it's important to me to vote whenever possible."

She adds, "While the EU is not exactly the dream organisation that was described at its inception, many rights, subsidies and political decisions that better our everyday life do come from it. So it matters to me to vote for representatives that will defend my rights and opinions at the EU Parliament."

Anyone voting in Spain should take an original ID document (no photocopies) which can be a national identity card, passport or driver licence. For more information visit: www.elections.europa.eu/en/how-to-vote/es/