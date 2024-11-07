Postponed Malaga and Marbella matches have new dates as football shows solidarity with Valencia

A. Góngora / J. Garrido Malaga Thursday, 7 November 2024, 13:33

In response to the severe flooding impacting the Valencia region, the Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) confirmed last week that several scheduled matches in the area scheduled for the past weekend, including Real Madrid’s visit to Mestalla, were officially postponed.

The region has been devastated by the Dana storm, which has claimed over 200 lives and caused widespread property damage, prompting La Liga’s call for the postponement.

“The RFEF has agreed to the postponement of several matches that were to be held this weekend in the Valencia region, gravely affected by the Dana,” read a statement from the Spanish Football Federation last Thursday.

This decision had direct consequences for both Malaga and Marbella. The former were due to take on Levante in Valencia city on Monday night, while the latter were due to face Hércules in Alicante on Sunday. The rescheduled games will now take place on 27 November (7pm) and 20 November (8.30pm), both Wednesdays, respectively.

Malaga coach Sergio Pellicer, who is from Castellón, in the Valencia region, reflected on the crisis: “This time football is the least important thing; whatever decision is made should focus on what matters most - the people.”

That said, the side made the most of two extra rest days following their Copa del Rey exit and now prepare to take on Cartagena at La Rosaleda on Saturday night (9pm).

Before the game, in collaboration with Agrupación de Voluntarios de Respuesta Rápida (rapid response volunteer group), Malaga city hall and through its Foundation, the club will set up a donation point close to the stadium to collect supplies (namely buckets, mops, brushes and shovels to help clear water, mud, and debris from homes) for flood-affected areas, particularly in Malaga province.

‘Condolences for all victims’

For their part, Marbella FC expressed “condolences for all victims of this tragedy and solidarity with those affected by the severe storm.”

The postponed game came at a bad time for the team, currently in great form, sitting third in Primera RFEF after a win against Intercity. Last week, they also knocked out Bergantiños in the first round of the Copa del Rey with a 2-1 victory in Galicia.

Their next match will be this Sunday at Banús Football Center against Atlético Sanluqueño. Kick-off is at 12pm.