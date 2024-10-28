Second-half comeback leaves Marbella FC in the promotion mix

Juan Ramón Padilla Marbella Monday, 28 October 2024, 14:17 Opciones para compartir Copiar enlace

Marbella FC moved to within two points of top spot of the Primera RFEF table with a dramatic 2-1 comeback win over Intercity at La Dama de Noche on Saturday.

Intercity, who came into the game undefeated on the road, opened the scoring in the 33rd minute after Marbella’s Yac Diori conceded a penalty. Elady converted confidently, giving the visitors a 1-0 advantage that Marbella struggled to overturn in the first half.

Although Marbella started strong, pressing in the opening 20 minutes with attempts from Jorge Álvarez and José Callejón, they found themselves on the back foot as Intercity took control.

However, the half-time interval brought decisive tactical adjustments from Marbella, notably the withdrawal of Aitor Puñal in favour of Tahiru. This change proved effective, as the Ghanaian, going away from goal, scored the equaliser in the 53rd minute with a low, well-placed shot into the far corner, sparking Marbella’s comeback.

Eleven minutes later, José Callejón sealed the win with an emphatic strike from a tight angle following a swift build-up play initiated by Tahiru and Jorge.

Next, Marbella will face two away fixtures, a Copa del Rey clash with Bergantiños, followed by a league encounter against Hércules, as they continue their pursuit of back-to-back promotions.