Dorian’s quickfire double ensures Marbella progress in the Copa del Rey

The Marbella starting lineup for their trip to Bergantiños. X
Football

Two first-half goals and crucial saves by keeper Lejárraga secured a hard-fought victory against a persistent opponent

A.D.G.

Malaga

Thursday, 31 October 2024, 14:30

Marbella’s Copa del Rey journey continues for at least another round after they overcame a tough challenge away to Bergantiños on Wednesday night.

The hosts, who play in Segunda RFEF, started strongly, testing Lejárraga twice within the opening minutes through Lucas Antañón and Marcos Remeseiro.

However, Marbella quickly found their rhythm as Dorian scored twice within seven minutes. The first came in the 16th minute when Ohemeng’s cross found the forward, who slid in to put the visitors ahead. Shortly after, Dorian scored again with a well-timed run, doubling the lead.

Bergantiños responded with renewed intensity in the second half, making early substitutions that saw Uzal nearly find the net.

Their persistence was eventually rewarded in the 64th minute when Omar capitalised on a defensive error by Marbella’s Jorge Álvarez to pull one back.

But despite Bergantiños’ late pressure, Lejárraga’s crucial saves preserved Marbella’s lead, securing their progression to the next round.

