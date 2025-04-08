Avilés Digital Dental Clinic: guaranteed to restore your smile even in the most complex cases

SUR in English Málaga Tuesday, 8 April 2025, 17:51 Compartir

Our smile is one of the most defining aspects of our appearance and overall mood. That’s why dental deterioration not only affects oral function but also causes psychological insecurities. In recent years, the technological revolution in dental health and aesthetics has transformed treatment options. Avilés Digital Dental Clinic has established itself as a leading centre for dental implants in Malaga, helping people restore their smiles in just one day.

Under the leadership of Dr Pablo Avilés, the clinic specialises in complex implantology cases, offering the most advanced treatments, including the SameDay technique, which allows patients to regain their smile on the same day, and MIO surgery, designed to successfully restore severely damaged teeth.

Zoom Dr. Pablo Avilés, expert in Digital Dentistry, Implantology and Oral Rehabilitation.

Additionally, to ensure maximum comfort for all patients, the clinic offers transport and accommodation solutions for those who need to travel from outside the city for treatment.

SameDay technique: permanent dental implants in 24 hours

The guarantee of efficiency, personalised care and immediacy is one of the main strengths of Avilés Digital Dental Clinic. Being able to offer this has been achieved by pioneering some of the most innovative and sophisticated techniques in dental health and aesthetics. One example is SameDay, a revolutionary technique that allows permanent dental implants to be placed in just 24 hours.

The process begins with a precise digital scan of the patient’s mouth. “Using advanced technology and computer-aided design software, we plan the procedure and create a custom-made dental piece,” explains Dr Pablo Avilés. In a single session, with the patient under sedation, the necessary extractions are carried out, the jaw is prepared and the new teeth are permanently placed.

“This procedure is not only faster and more efficient than traditional methods but also significantly reduces post-operative discomfort and improves tissue adaptation,” the doctor adds.

The advantages of SameDay

The SameDay technique offers patients a wide range of benefits. Its speed and efficiency are its greatest strengths, allowing patients to regain full dental function within 24 hours. The procedure is quick, completely safe and painless. At Avilés Digital Dental Clinic, the latest advancements in digital technology are used to ensure maximum precision in every procedure.

Zoom The clinics boast sophisticated and comfortable spaces.

Early stimulation of the jawbone also helps tissue adaptation, reducing inflammation and complications and ensuring a smooth recovery for the patient.

On a psychological level, SameDay has a clear positive impact on self-esteem. The ability to restore a smile in just one day carries significant emotional and psychological benefits. The technique also saves time and costs by concentrating treatment into a single session, reducing unnecessary appointments and procedures for the patient’s convenience.

Multidisciplinary team and digitalisation of the process

"The key to the success of the SameDay procedure lies in the combination of a highly qualified multidisciplinary team and full digitalisation of the process. From design and manufacturing to the placement of the implants, every step is carried out using the most advanced technology," explains the doctor.

Treatment planning is carried out using digital simulators for surgery, aesthetics and smile design, allowing each case to be fully personalised according to the patient’s needs.

Zoom Having an on-site laboratory enables the provision of permanent prosthetics within 24 hours.

Meanwhile, the implants and components used have been specifically developed for this method, using materials such as ceramic, zirconia or titanium. "Unlike other materials like acrylic or resin, which can change colour and deteriorate within a few years, at Avilés Digital Dental Clinic we are committed to high-quality materials that ensure durability and an unbeatable aesthetic," he says. The clinic’s laboratory operates 24 hours a day to guarantee the precise and personalised fabrication of each piece.

Within this revolutionary technique, Avilés Digital Dental Clinic offers two different approaches to achieve the same goal. One option is SameDay Implants, a complete dental arch rehabilitation through the placement of implants in less than a day. Another option is SameDay Teeth, a dental restoration using the patient’s own teeth, with ceramic and zirconia veneers or crowns.

Use of MIO surgery

At Avilés Digital Dental Clinic, the latest innovations are also applied to a type of surgery known as MIO (Mesh for Osseous Integration). "Thanks to our digital design and 3D software, we can create fully customised subperiosteal implant meshes. We produce them in titanium using a 3D printer, sintered with a laser, and then anchor them to the gum, ensuring a perfect fit with the maxillary bone," explains the doctor.

An example of a mesh used in subperiosteal implants.

With the SameDay technique, Avilés Digital Dental Clinic is at the forefront of dental implantology. The ability to restore a smile in just one day, with long-lasting results and unparalleled precision, makes this procedure a true revolution. Additionally, the incorporation of the MIO technique expands treatment options for complex cases, reaffirming the clinic’s commitment to excellence and innovation in dental health.

For more information:

Phone: 900 909 736.

Website: avilesdentalclinic.com