Councillor and mayor of Vélez-Málaga in La Villa on Tuesday 8 April SUR
Plans to attract more tourists to historic centre of Costa del Sol town
Tourism

Plans to attract more tourists to historic centre of Costa del Sol town

The local council has been improving La Villa, which is the oldest part of the area, to put it on the map for visitors

Eugenio Cabezas

Wednesday, 9 April 2025, 16:18

Vélez-Málaga town hall on the eastern Costa del Sol has allocated 98,594 euros to rejuvenate La Villa, the oldest part of the town, with planters, flowerbeds and improvements to the façades of its buildings.

Mayor of Vélez-Málaga, Jesús Lupiáñez, and councillor for the historic centre, Juan Fernández, visited the area to mark the completion of the project which has consisted of landscaping and rejuvenating areas of the neighbourhood.

The project consisted of landscaping, installation of irrigation systems in the garden next to Santa Maria church, introducing flowerpots and metal arches on the façades of buildings, replacing plants and improving the flowerbeds in Calle Puerta Granada and Calle Las Tiendas.

The mayor emphasised the "awareness" that has been achieved among residents of the neighbourhood so that, together, authorities and local residents make La Villa "a must visit" part of Vélez-Málaga.

The project in La Villa has been financed by the programme for the promotion of agricultural employment (PFEA) which has included improving infrastructure, green spaces and facilities in the municipality, with a budget item amounting to 659,290 euros.

