Three Marbella players attempt to win back the ball. AT Madrid
Marbella FC&#039;s defensive woes deepen with another loss
Football

Marbella FC's defensive woes deepen with another loss

The late rally against Atlético B fell short and the Costa del Sol side now sit closer to the drop zone than the play-off places

Juan Ramón Padilla

Marbella

Monday, 2 December 2024, 15:11

Marbella FC’s defensive struggles continued on Sunday, as they fell 3-2 to Atlético Madrid B in a frustrating away match. Despite taking an early lead through a mistake by the home goalkeeper, their frailties at the back left them chasing the game and further from promotion contention.

Coach Fran Beltrán, who had promised changes after a 3-0 defeat to Yeclano, shuffled his squad significantly, with four new faces introduced.

The early signs were promising, with Marbella controlling possession and capitalising in the 26th minute when Ernest Ohemeng intercepted a poor clearance to score.

However, their lead evaporated in just five minutes. Defensive disarray allowed Rayane Belair to equalise and, soon after, Dani Martínez set up Boñar for a simple finish at the far post to turn the game on its head and make it 2-1.

A missed penalty by José Callejón in the second half, hitting the crossbar, summed up Marbella’s night. When Belair bagged his second goal in the 87th minute, Marbella’s fate was ultimately sealed.

Substitute Yuezhang Du scored a late consolation for the Costa del Sol side who now continue to slip down the table, looking nervously towards the relegation zone instead of the promotion spots.

The team will need urgent solutions to their defensive issues if they hope to salvage their season.

